Nearly 90 Physicians from MemorialCare's Long Beach Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Recognized by Leading Doctor's Report

Unique list spotlights doctors nominated by other leading Southern California doctors.

LONG BEACH, Calif., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 Southern California Super Doctors report recognizes the top 5% of active doctors in Los Angeles County with two lists: Super Doctors 2026 and Rising Stars. MemorialCare's Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital had 73 physicians named Super Doctors and 14 as Rising Stars report. The Southern California Super Doctors report is unique in that it recognizes the top physicians, by other physicians in the Southern California market – selecting the most outstanding doctors for 22 medical specialties, most of whom are in the top 5% of physicians.

"Being recognized in the Super Doctors and Rising Stars reports is a tremendous honor as it's a peer to peer acknowledgement of the great care and ingenuity of the physicians at Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital," says Eugene Kim, M.D., interim chief medical officer, MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center. "This recognition is a testament to our physicians' exceptional professionalism, peer respect, and remarkable achievements. We are proud to have so many outstanding doctors serving our greater Long Beach community and setting the standard for excellence in healthcare."

The Super Doctors peer-review-selection process asks doctors to nominate fellow physicians by answering the question, "If you needed medical care, which doctor would you choose?" Candidates were evaluated based on professional achievement, in addition to the Super Doctors' "blue ribbon panel review" process, where physicians in more than 40 medical specialties evaluate the list of nominees. The selection process relies on 10 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement, surveying physicians in Southern California and ensuring the physicians named are the most respected and talented in their fields.

The physicians at Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital were recognized in various areas including Anesthesiology, Cardiac Surgery, Cardiology, Dermatology, Endocrinology, Family Medicine, Gastroenterology, Genetic Medicine, Gynecologic Oncology, Infectious Disease, Maternal/Fetal Medicine, Neonatal/Perinatal Medicine, Neurology, Neurological Surgery, Obstetrics/Gynecology, Oncology, Ophthalmology, Orthopaedic Surgery, Pediatric Surgery, Pediatrics, Plastic Surgery, Pulmonary Medicine, Radiology, Rheumatology, Sleep Medicine, Surgery, General, Thoracic Surgery, Urogynecology/FPMRS, Urology and Vascular Surgery.

"Our physicians consistently go above and beyond to provide exceptional, patient and family centered care," says Graham Tse, M.D., chief medical officer, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital. "Their expertise, compassion, and commitment to excellence inspire our entire team. We are truly grateful for their dedication and the positive impact they make on children and families every day."

About MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center and MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital:

MemorialCare's Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital are members of MemorialCare, a not-for-profit, integrated health care delivery System. Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's are designated with the prestigious Magnet® recognition for excellence in nursing. Long Beach Medical Center has been providing compassionate care with the latest state-of-the-art technology for more than 100 years and is the region's first choice for comprehensive care in virtually every medical and surgical specialty. Miller Children's & Women's provides specialized pediatric care for children and young adults — as well as maternity care for expectant mothers — under one roof. Since both hospitals share one campus, they are uniquely able to care for patients of all ages, from a newborn to an older adult. Visit memorialcare.org/LongBeach and millerchildrens.org for more information.

SOURCE MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital