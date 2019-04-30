Hungary's University of Debrecen Joins TriNetX Network to Increase Collaboration and Growth in Commercial Clinical Studies

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Debrecen, one of the oldest continuously operating institutions of higher medical education in Hungary, has joined the TriNetX global health research network to develop collaborative research partnerships with other healthcare organizations, improve visibility to pharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations (CROs) conducting clinical trials and deliver greater access to clinical research opportunities to patients.

"We acknowledge and support that technology changes will drive the future of patient recruitment," said Denes Pall, Director of the Coordination Center for Drug Development for Debrecen. "Our immediate goal is to become experienced users and providers of data and harness the benefits of the TriNetX network. We expect that both the number and quality of studies we can participate in will increase now that we have made ourselves more visible to companies looking for experienced and cost-effective clinical sites."

TriNetX is the global health research network enabling healthcare organizations (HCOs), pharmaceutical companies and CROs to collaborate, enhance trial design, improve site selection and planning, and bring new therapies to market faster. Each member of TriNetX shares in the consolidated value of its global, federated health research network that connects clinical researchers in real-time to the patient populations which they are attempting to study.

The University of Debrecen serves more than half a million people in Hajdú-Bihar county and in Debrecen, the second largest city in Hungary. They provide state-of-the-art diagnostic and therapeutic procedures and engage in international clinical and academic research activities.

"We have been looking for a company with renowned credentials and a trustworthy attitude toward ensuring the safeguards needed for handling extremely sensitive patient medical data," said Pall. "We feel confident in TriNetX's capabilities to guarantee a secure system as well as provide us with the benefits that come with being part of a global network of distinguished clinical sites."

TriNetX has partnered with healthcare organizations spanning 23 countries and thousands of sites, and with data providers covering 99% of US health plans to deploy a linked and continually updated global health research network representing over 300 million patients. TriNetX has been used to analyze over 16,000 protocols and has presented over 4,190 clinical trial opportunities to its HCO members.

"Our commitment for growth within Central Eastern Europe is crucial and we are delighted that the University of Debrecen has joined our expanding European TriNetX network," said Gadi Lachman, CEO of TriNetX. "Hungary offers unique patient access and healthcare characteristics supported by improved set up, such as the combined Regulatory and Ethical submission, resulting in a more predictable and simplified approval procedure; making the region more attractive for commercial study growth and enabling innovative clinical research to further improve patient access and outcomes."

The Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen provides internationally acclaimed patient-led services to a population of approximately 0.5 million in Hajdú-Bihar county and in Debrecen, the second largest city in Hungary. Specialty clinical research areas include cardiovascular disease, diabetes, oncology, pulmonology, gastroenterology, hematology, nephrology, dermatology and ophthalmology. For more information visit the Coordination Center for Drug Development, University of Debrecen web site at http://klinfarm.unideb.hu

TriNetX is the global health research network that revolutionizes clinical research and enables discoveries through the generation of real-world evidence. TriNetX combines real time access to longitudinal clinical data with state-of-the-art analytics to answer complex research questions at the speed of thought. The TriNetX platform is HIPAA and GDPR compliant. For more information, visit TriNetX at http://www.trinetx.com or follow @TriNetX on Twitter.

