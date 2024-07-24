Hunger-Free PA Names Haniff as New Executive Director

Haniff will lead the state's largest nonprofit provider of food resources for hungry families and single largest provider of meals to older Pennsylvanians

HARRISBURG, Pa., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunger-Free Pennsylvania today named Stuart I.R. Haniff, MHA, as its new executive director. Haniff is a nationally recognized anti-hunger voice with more than two decades of experience in nonprofit leadership, administration and health-care management. He is a food banker at heart and fundraiser by trade.

Haniff becomes only the second executive director in the 40-year history of the nonprofit, which has been led since its inception by Sheila Christopher, who retired June 30.

Stuart I.R. Haniff, MHA, Executive Director

"It's impossible to describe what Sheila has meant to Hunger-Free Pennsylvania," said board chair Jennifer Brillhart, President & CEO of the York County Food Bank. "She has dedicated her whole life to this organization and the individuals and families we serve. We'll miss her but wish her all the joy and happiness she deserves.

"With Stuart taking the reins, we won't miss a beat," she continued. "His background and experience make him the perfect fit to lead Hunger-Free Pennsylvania and write the next chapter for our organization. We're so fortunate to have him join our team and so excited about the skills and talents he brings to help us advance our mission of serving those who need it most."

Hunger-Free Pennsylvania is the state's largest nonprofit provider of food resources for hungry families and the single largest provider of meals to older Pennsylvanians and needy seniors. Its statewide network of 18 food banks serves all 67 counties.

Haniff most recently served as Chief Development Officer and Vice President of Philanthropy, respectively, for two of the largest food banks in South Florida. Prior to that he served as Chief Executive Officer of The Food Bank of The Rio Grande Valley, one of the largest food banks in Texas, and successfully shepherded the organization during the COVID-19 pandemic, a direct hit from Hurricane Hanna, and the worst winter freeze in more than 100 years.

His work food bank work began when he was Chief Philanthropy Officer for Feeding America Riverside | San Bernardino in California from 2015 to 2018.

"My goal is to do more than simply feed people," Haniff said. "Hunger is big, but the compassion, commitment and contributions of our community are bigger. I believe it's our responsibility to help our vulnerable neighbors who face the anxiety and uncertainty of not knowing where their next meal is coming from."

In 2016, Haniff completed Feeding America's Advocacy Academy, where he lobbied on Capitol Hill on behalf of child hunger and food insecurity in the Inland Empire in Southern California. He also served as an ambassador for Feeding America's National Hunger Action Month Committee (HAM) and has robust experience in the fields of advocacy and community engagement with his service to various initiatives and committees with Feeding America.

Haniff has provided leadership within some of the most venerable nonprofit organizations in the country, including The United Way and Make-A-Wish Foundation. His passion for bettering the lives of those less fortunate is manifested in promoting health and wellness, fighting poverty and promoting art initiatives throughout Southern California and across the country.

His nonprofit expertise includes resource development, capacity building, strategic planning, governance, capital campaigns, organizational development, program delivery, and operations, bringing more than 15 years of improving policies and delivering services to those most vulnerable.

Through his consulting work, he has supported non-profit and healthcare organizations to grow capacity and strengthen the impact of their mission.

Born in Glasgow, Scotland, Haniff comes from a family of medical professionals who instilled in him a lifelong dedication to tackling the issues of hunger, health and poverty. He is a graduate of the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), with a degree in political science. He also has a master's degree in health-care administration (MHA).

Hunger-Free Pennsylvania retained The Batten Group Executive Search & Consulting to conduct a national search for a new executive over the course of several months.

"It is such an honor to pass the baton to someone of Stuart's caliber," Christopher said. "The organization is lucky to have him, and Pennsylvania is better for it. He has what it takes in terms of skills, compassion and drive not only to keep up the fight against hunger, but also to address the underlying policy issues that perpetuate food insecurity. I wish him all the best."

Christopher has been synonymous with Hunger-Free Pennsylvania for four decades, helping to launch the organization in 1983 when the national recession peaked and nearly a quarter of residents in some communities were out of work when factories shuttered and mill doors closed.

Her work has been lauded statewide and nationally, and under her leadership Hunger-Free Pennsylvania has received numerous awards for its extraordinary efforts to provide life-sustaining meal deliveries and nutrition services to needy residents.

Christopher long has been a champion of service to low-income and homebound seniors, with recognition from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Recently, she helped launch an innovative partnership with DoorDash to have healthy, nutritious meals delivered to homebound seniors, resulting in dramatic increase in the number of food boxes delivered each month and demonstrating the transformational power of partnerships to serve those in need.

For more information, visit www.HungerFreePA.org.

SOURCE Hunger-Free Pennsylvania