Hunger Network Celebrates 'Night to Fight Hunger' to Fight Local Hunger and Food Waste

CLEVELAND, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunger Network, an organization committed to reducing hunger and combatting food waste, is celebrating its Night to Fight Hunger on Friday, November 6. The virtual gathering will begin at 7:00 p.m. and end at 8:30 p.m., featuring demos from four local chefs and wine education and cocktail creation from two beverage artisans.

(PRNewsfoto/Hunger Network)

This year's party will be the best yet featuring epic dishes from local chefs Matt Fish of Melt Bar and Grilled, Eric Wells of Skye LaRae's Culinary Services, Cassandra Soja of Pier W and Tiwanna Williams of PearlFlower Catering. Destiny Burns of CLE Urban Winery will also join Hunger Network's lineup to provide a wine tasting made fun and Leah Harper of Taste will take the stage virtually to create two cocktails.

Tickets to the reverse raffle will give guests a chance at a $2,500 Grand Prize to celebrate Hunger Network's 25th Anniversary as a nonprofit. The event will also feature a silent auction with dozens of items and experiences that guests can bid on.

For more information about how to purchase tickets and this event, please visit: https://fighthunger.givesmart.com

This fundraising event comes at a perfect time for Hunger Network, as the holiday season is often the hungriest time for our neighbors in need. As one of the largest emergency food distributors in Greater Cleveland, Hunger Network serves over 40,000 people each month at 72 Hunger Centers. 1 in 5 Clevelanders face hunger, which means 4 in 5 can help. All funds from Night to Fight Hunger will fuel the Hunger Network's fight against food insecurity.

To celebrate the milestone, the Hunger Network has an ambitious goal to raise $100,000. Hunger Network Board Member and Event Co-Chair Joe Dose noted that community support plays a key role in serving healthy meals to those who desperately need it.

"Every dollar we raise can be leveraged to provide four meals," said Dose. "So the $100,000 raised could turn into 400,000 meals."

To make a donation to this great charity, please visit: https://hungernetwork.org/ways-to-give/donate/#donate-link

Megan Lock, Event Co-Chair, pointed to the low overhead of Hunger Network's operation as another example of how the organization operates efficiently. "Ninety-six cents of every dollar we raise goes directly to services," said Lock. "That is much higher than many other nonprofits."

Julie Johnson, Hunger Network's CEO, noted how vital community engagement is in fueling their work in Cleveland. "Hunger Network's mission has served the region for over 40 years, providing emergency food and hot meals and now we have expanded with food rescue." said Johnson. "We are grateful to build relationships and increase community engagement at events like the Night to Fight Hunger. These opportunities make it easy for everyone to take part in ending hunger right here in Cleveland."

Your support will go a long way to reduce hunger in Cleveland. Every $1 raised at Night to Fight Hunger will provide 4 meals to our neighbors in need.

About Hunger Network: Hunger Network has been working to end hunger and build a healthier community for over 25 years. As one of Cuyahoga County's largest emergency food providers, Hunger Network continues to lead the way through innovation and with nontraditional approaches to serving our neighbors in need. Hunger Network provides nearly four million healthy meals each year at 70 Hunger Centers across Cuyahoga County. Through Hunger Network Food Rescue, Hunger Network is revolutionizing the last mile of the logistics chain and bridging the gap between hunger and food waste to bring food access closer to those who need it.

SOURCE Hunger Network

Related Links

https://hungernetwork.org/

