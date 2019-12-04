Hunger Network Celebrates the 30th Annual Best Party of the Year to Fight Local Hunger

CLEVELAND, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hunger Network of Greater Cleveland, an organization committed to reducing hunger and enhancing nutrition in our community, is celebrating its 30th Annual Best Party of the Year on Friday, December 6 at the Renaissance Cleveland. The 1920's-themed event will begin at 7:00 p.m. and end at 11:30 p.m., featuring over 20 local vendors.

This year's party will be the best yet featuring delicious food and booze from local vendors, silent auction and raffle prizes, beer and wine pulls, and endless dancing. All are encouraged to come ready to have a ball in their best 1920's attire.

This fundraising event comes at a perfect time for the Hunger Network, as the holiday season is often the hungriest time for our neighbors in need. As the largest emergency food distributor in Greater Cleveland, the Hunger Network serves over 40,000 people each month at 72 Hunger Centers. 1 in 5 Clevelanders face hunger, which means 4 in 5 can help. All funds from the 30th Annual Best Party of the Year will fuel the Hunger Network's fight against food insecurity.

If you are unable to attend this year's Best Party of the Year but would still like to help, please follow this link: https://www.hungernetwork.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donate.event&eventID=1

To celebrate the milestone, the Hunger Network has an ambitious goal to raise $150,000. Hunger Network Board Member and Event Chair Dan Hartman noted that community support plays a key role in serving healthy meals to those who desperately need it.

"Every dollar we raise can be leveraged to provide four meals," said Hartman. "So the $150,000 raised could turn into 600,000 meals."

Hartman also pointed to the low overhead of how the Hunger Network as another example of how the organization operates efficiently.

"Ninety-six cents of every dollar we raise goes directly to services," said Hartman. "That is much higher than many other nonprofits."

Jennifer Scofield, the Hunger Network's CEO, noted how vital community support is in fueling their work in Cleveland.

"Hunger Network's mission has served the region for over 40 years, providing emergency food and hot meals and now we have expanded with food rescue." said Scofield. "We are grateful to build relationships and increase community engagement at events like the Best Party. These opportunities make it easy for everyone to take part in ending hunger right here in Cleveland."

Your support will go a long way to reduce hunger in Cleveland. Every $1 raised at the 30th Annual Best Party of the Year will provide 4 meals to our neighbors in need. Visit hungernetwork.org to purchase tickets and provide much-needed support this holiday season.

About the Hunger Network of Greater Cleveland

Our mission is to reduce hunger and enhance nutrition in our community by providing food and other health-related vital services to individuals and families. The Hunger Network is the largest and most efficient distributor of emergency food through a network of neighborhood-based food pantries and hot meal sites across Cuyahoga County. Hunger Network Food Rescue uses innovative, people-powered technology to rescue food destined for landfill and get it into the hands of those who need it at over 70 local nonprofits. HNFoodRescue.or g — HungerNetwork.org

For more information, contact:

Hannah Westfall, Marketing & Communications Coordinator (216) 619-8155 x15 | hwestfall@hungernetwork.org

SOURCE Hunger Network of Greater Cleveland

Related Links

http://hungernetwork.org

