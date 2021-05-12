HungerRush Acquires Online Omnichannel Ordering and Digital Marketing Software Company 9Fold

"HungerRush acquires 9Fold to improve online ordering and customer insights for the restaurant industry." Tweet this

By adding 9Fold's digital marketing and omni-channel ordering solutions to the HungerRush platform, restaurants will be able to provide their customers with direct online ordering capabilities through a branded mobile experience. 9Fold's FullRail solution is a customer facing digital marketing software application that increases customer loyalty and engagement through both direct email and text messages.

"The addition of 9Fold to our portfolio of innovative omni-channel digital ordering offerings will empower our customers to grow their businesses by knowing their customers better," said Perry Turbes, HungerRush CEO. "This acquisition will help the restaurant industry move further away from relying on third party delivery providers. 9Fold engages customers in a marketing-oriented website which helps them reduce unnecessary costs and gain access to customer data and insights to better market to their customers."

Nish Nush, a 9Fold customer and a Mediterranean-vegetarian eatery that relied heavily on takeout and delivery throughout the pandemic, was able to eliminate its third-party delivery service in favor of direct delivery using 9Fold.

"9Fold's FullRail has helped us easily re-engage our customers with simple, yet effective promotions so that our customers always have a reason to order from us," said Shai Sudai, Nish Nush Managing Partner and Co-owner. "The 9Fold solution helped us convert approximately 30 percent of third-party app customers and as a result, we saved between 15-30 percent on orders."

The 9Fold solution can be up and running in less than 48 hours, empowering restaurants to begin taking orders directly from end customers quickly, helping them reduce costs and take back control over their own marketing and customer relationships. As a result, restaurant owners can convert and retain customers for the long term.

"The combination of HungerRush and 9Fold provides the industry with the omni-channel ordering technologies that restaurants need now more than ever," said Matthew Volpe, CEO of 9Fold. "What makes this next chapter so exciting is that by joining the HungerRush family we are marrying the experience of off-premise digital ordering with on-premise ordering and loyalty. That full-circle offering is going to be a game-changer for restaurant operations as well as the customer experience in general."

About 9Fold

9Fold empowers restaurants to drive online revenue in-house by providing digital tools that elevate brands of all sizes to compete at an enterprise level. 9Fold's custom branded online ordering system combined with our proprietary FullRail marketing system puts customer ordering data to use in real time through sophisticated email, SMS/MMS, and gamification campaigns. We convert, engage, and delight customers on behalf of our partner restaurants from design to implementation - fully managed and monitored for success.

About HungerRush

HungerRush offers an all-in-one Point-of-Sale software platform for the modern digital restaurant. HungerRush lets the restaurant own the relationship with their customer by mastering operational efficiency, creating awesome guest experiences with ease, and mining customer transactional data for every drop of insight. The easy-to-use, highly configurable all-in-one platform includes multi-channel digital ordering (e.g. online ordering, mobile app ordering, text ordering), loyalty and rewards, Point of Sale, Tablet POS, digital signage, delivery management and support, takeout and curbside communications, no-contact capabilities, and reporting. For more information, visit hungerrush.com.

About The CapStreet Group

The CapStreet Group is a Houston, Texas based private equity firm that invests in lower middle market companies. CapStreet targets companies focused on industrial products and distribution, software and tech-enabled business services. CapStreet's approach is to partner with excellent management teams to build out corporate infrastructure, accelerate growth and profitability, and create long term sustainable businesses. For more information, visit The CapStreet Group website, http://www.capstreet.com.

