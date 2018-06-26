Hungreefomo Entertainment Puts Out Call for Hip Hop Musicians: Record Label Now Signing New Artists

NEW LONDON, Conn., June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hungreefomo (https://hungreefomo.com/) recently announced an open call for hip hop musicians and musical artists of all types. The new record label, headed by producer Gro August, is looking for artists who want to produce their music and take it to the next level. Having worked with and represented both YOURI SAVAGE as well as Rico Suavee, Hungreefomo offers professional studios that are currently producing the next generation of hip hop superstars.

Hungreefomo Entertainment has been in business for over a year as a music-artist management specialist. Currently working on the music of the group, Hungreefomo Money Gang (HMG), the studios have produced two recent singles: BAND$ and JUNGLE. A third single, tentatively titled SOLO DOLO is scheduled for release soon.

In addition to musical development, Hungreefomo lends funds to artists to help them create albums, produce music videos and market their material. Hungreefomo is especially interested in forming a hip-hop group of three people for a series of musical projects slated for the near future.

Signing with a new independent label can have multiple advantages for struggling musicians. Firstly, the contracts tend to be simpler, without all the filler expected from major record labels. Producers and musicians sit down together to hammer out contract specifics that are fair for everyone involved. Profit margins also generally tend to be higher from independent labels because the producers are also artists — they understand both what it means and how hard it is to work in the music industry.

Independent labels realize that contractual items like merchandise sales and endorsements are important to developing the careers of their artists. Consequently, they work hard to secure those opportunities. But most importantly: independent labels tend to have closer relationships with their artists. They believe in the work that their artists create, while offering the emotional and moral support that new artists need to thrive in an intensely competitive market.

About Hungreefomo Entertainment

Hungreefomo Entertainment was founded by Gro August in 2017. They are always on the hunt for unique musical talent, happy to add to their ever-growing list of musicians — hip hop, rock, pop, country etc. Hungreefomo also provides DJ services and regularly books concerts and shows with major musical artists. Find out more at www.hungreefomo.com.

