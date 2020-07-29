Hungry Bark Closes $2.1 Million in Non-Institutional Funding to Prepare for Scale

MIAMI, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hungry Bark, a direct-to-consumer personalized dog food brand, announced today that it closed $2.1 million in non-institutional funding to prepare the brand for scale. The founders of Hungry Bark initially raised a seed round that took the brand through a soft launch and allowed for testing, launching and tweaking the dog food products. Since launching the super-premium dog food brand in March 2020, Hungry Bark has experienced exponential growth month over month. Funding will be primarily used for product development and marketing.

Hungry Bark's quality dry dog food, protein mix-ins and dog supplement chews.

"We've seen incredible growth since launching Hungry Bark in February. This round of funding supports our efforts to further develop and market our products," said founder and CEO Nick Molina. "We're committed to offering products with transparent ingredients and personalized, purposeful nutrition for dogs, delivered straight to your door."

Hungry Bark, a Hungry Pet Nutrition brand, launched its website HungryBark.com in February 2020 with complete custom meal plans for dogs, composed of superfood-packed dry foods, vitamin supplements for wholesome health benefits and protein mix-ins for added variety and nutritional boost. These Superfoods for Super Dogs™ include four recipes of quality dry dog food, three single protein mix-ins and five tasty dog supplement chews that double as treats. The brand's mission is to improve the lives of dogs and their humans through personalized nutrition, direct to your door. Hungry Bark supports pets through advanced nutrition and giving back. Because dogs deserve better.

Because no two dogs are created equal, in addition to offering super-premium dog food recipes and ingredients, the company provides a proprietary Custom Meal Planner created alongside clinical pet nutritionists and veterinarians. Hungry Bark products, crafted in the United States, meet all standards and regulations of the Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO). The small-batch, slow-cooked products are sealed in bags made from recycled materials. The bags feature an ever-fresh locking interior, advanced re-seal technology and an ultra-thick lining to ensure freshness.

For more information about Hungry Bark, please visit www.hungrybark.com.

About Hungry Bark

Hungry Bark's mission is to improve the lives of dogs and their humans through personalized nutrition. Their recipes are formulated with an advanced nutritional blend of premium proteins, powerful superfood ingredients and superior products. They summarize this in a short, succinct phrase that captures the quality and energy behind our brand: "Superfoods for Super Dogs™." Hungry Bark offers personalized super premium dog food, dog supplements and protein mix-ins packed with nutrient-dense superfood ingredients tailored for your unique dog, delivered directly to your door. The brand supports pets through advanced nutrition and giving back. Because dogs deserve better. Hungry Bark is a brand under Hungry Pet Nutrition. For more information, please visit www.hungrybark.com.

Press Contact

Levy Public Relations

Melissa Sweredoski

[email protected]

305-764-3370 ext. 201

Related Images

hungry-bark-dog-food-products.png

Hungry Bark Dog Food Products

Hungry Bark's quality dry dog food, protein mix-ins and dog supplement chews.

Related Links

Hungry Bark Products

SOURCE Hungry Bark