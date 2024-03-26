Hungry For Something New? Foods That Matter Takes Epicures on a Global Culinary Expedition

'The Indiana Jones of Food' is unveiling the most extraordinary ingredients, just as he's been doing throughout his travels in over 120 countries.

MALIBU, Calif., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exploring food all over the world with seasoned food archaeologist John Robert Sutton is the pioneering podcast concept of the brand-new CurtCo Media series, Foods That Matter . Think Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown meets Somebody Feed Phil. This podcast is for the epicures, the foodies, and the gastronauts who crave a culinary thrill and are ready to be transported to different corners of the world through stories of adventure with food, wine, and spirits.

Like the paint dealer to Picasso, John's day job is to scour the globe to bring the best ingredients to top grocery stores and Michelin star chefs, aiding in the creation of the world's most astounding meals with unique and sustainable ingredients. By tuning into John's adventures, you gain insider knowledge on trending foods, deep insights into food culture, and a comprehensive understanding of what you're eating. Each episode leaves you feeling more equipped to make better purchase decisions by providing important truths, like how "free-range" and "organic" chicken may not always mean what consumers expect.

"The only thing in life that you control is what you choose to put into your mouth with your two hands. It's sacred. Choose wisely," explains John.

John has met incredible people along his adventures and in each episode he'll be joined by at least one of them, including people like Matthew Wadiak, the Founder and COO of Blue Apron, Francisco Martínez Neri, the mayor of Oaxaca, Mexico, and Matthew Dolan, Food Network's Beat Bobby Flay contestant (Season 30 Episode 2).

The presenting sponsor of Foods That Matter is Watkins , award-winning extracts, spices & herbs, seasoning blends, grilling rubs & marinades, artificial dye-free baking decorations, and more crafted in the USA since 1868. The free podcast is available on all major platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music , Spotify , and Goodpods .

