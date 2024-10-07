Hungry Howie's Announces National Mammography Day Screenings in Partnership with SAY Detroit and Henry Ford Health's Van Elslander Cancer Center

Partners to Host Event Featuring Mobile Mammography Unit with Self-Care Services from Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa at SAY Detroit Play Center on October 18

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hungry Howie's®, the originator of Flavored Crust® Pizza, has announced a new breast cancer awareness initiative tied to the brand's annual Love, Hope & Pizza campaign. This year, the national pizza franchise has partnered with SAY Detroit and Van Elslander Cancer Center in honor of National Mammography Day. On Friday, October 18, Van Elslander Cancer Center's Mobile Mammogram Unit will be on site at the SAY Detroit Play Center from noon to 4 p.m. to provide pre-screenings and full mammograms to locals. Attendees are invited to the facility's Comfort Zone Wellness Room to enjoy complimentary express facials and massages provided by Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa while waiting.

"This partnership with SAY Detroit and Van Elslander Cancer Center marks a significant milestone in our Love, Hope & Pizza campaign efforts, which has assisted in building further awareness of breast cancer and fund its research to ensure breast health for more than 15 years," said CEO of Hungry Howie's, Steve Jackson. "The mammography event aims to unite local organizations to provide accessible screenings to Metro Detroit residents as part of a national initiative to fight breast cancer in October. It is in meaningful events like these where we put our dedication to the cause into practice to make the community we call home even stronger."

Van Elslander Cancer Center will provide its Mobile Mammography Unit at the Kelly and Matthew Stafford & Friends Educational Center at the SAY Detroit Play Center (19320 Van Dyke Ave.) to assist with on-site paperwork, pre-screenings, and technician-led mammograms to screen as many patients as possible during the four-hour period. Financial assistance related to insurance is available if needed. Screenings will be scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis. All who attend will be registered to be screened. Patients not serviced within the event timeframe will be provided a certificate for transportation and a mammogram from Van Elslander Cancer Center, on the campus of Henry Ford St. John Hospital, that is valid for one year. Attendees will also receive gift boxes with items from Hungry Howie's, SAY Detroit, Van Elslander Cancer Center, Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa, and the National Breast Cancer Foundation, while supplies last. Attendees are kindly asked to RSVP if they plan to attend at saydetroit.org/lovehopepizza.

"We're honored to partner with Hungry Howie's on their Love, Hope & Pizza campaign for the National Mammography event," said SAY Detroit Founder, Mitch Albom. "At SAY Detroit, we've witnessed the incredible dedication of the people of Detroit, who, through various partnerships, have consistently supported our efforts to uplift underserved communities. Our goal is to continue bringing essential resources to the area, and providing mammograms to those who need them is a critical part of that mission."

The SAY Detroit Family Health Clinic's Outreach Coordinator, Alexis Harvey, will be on site throughout the event to meet with community members and share more information about the clinic's services.

As part of Hungry Howie's broader Love, Hope & Pizza fundraising initiative for October, the brand recently refreshed its Secret Menu with the addition of a limited-time, large Pink Pizza. Priced at $12, the vibrant new offering will be available starting today through October 27, with 50 percent of sales donated directly to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. The Pink Pizza is topped with fresh mozzarella and edible pink glitter to symbolize hope and solidarity for those impacted by breast cancer. Orders can be placed via carry-out, delivery, phone, or via the Hungry Howie's mobile app.

For more information about Hungry Howie's, please visit www.HungryHowies.com. For additional information on National Breast Cancer Foundation, please visit www.nbcf.org.

About Hungry Howie's

Known for inventing Flavored Crust® pizza, Hungry Howie's has been around for more than 50 years and provides customers of all ages with high-quality products at a great value. Currently, the brand has over 517 stores in 21 states across the United States and their customers are big fans of flavor. The menu aims to satisfy all – with dough made fresh daily in-house at all locations, offering original round, deep dish, thin crust, and gluten-free options, coupled with the array of options for just crust, including 8 free Flavored Crust® options – Butter, Asiago Cheese, Cajun, Butter Cheese, Sesame, Garlic Herb, Ranch, and Italian Herb. No one can live on pizza alone, so Hungry Howie's offers a great selection of calzone-style oven-baked subs, Howie Bread®, fresh salads, Howie Wings®, Howie Rolls®, desserts & Pepsi® products.

The company is also widely known for its annual Love Hope & Pizza campaign, giving back to the National Breast Cancer Foundation for the past 15 years. The campaign marks its commitment to give back to local communities, by educating all around breast cancer awareness. To learn more about Hungry Howie's and to stay in the know, check out www.hungryhowies.com or stay up to date through Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and Facebook.

About SAY Detroit

A 501(c)(3) charity founded in 2006, SAY Detroit provides pathways to success for Detroiters in need with a focus on solving learning, health care and housing challenges. A community health clinic with an on-site pharmacy, the SAY Detroit Family Health Clinic provides high-quality examinations, maintenance and preventive healthcare —including monthly mobile mammography access — for adults, regardless of their ability to pay. One of its proudest initiatives is the SAY Detroit Play Center, a premier learning center for youth (8-18) featuring first-rate academic, athletics and arts programs in partnership with Detroit's major sports teams to inspire educational success in school and beyond. All services, including transportation and meals, are free. SAY Detroit also supports local partner charities with funds raised at a live annual Radiothon held in December on WJR (760 AM) — this year's event will be held on December 5. For more information on SAY Detroit, visit www.saydetroit.org and follow @saydetroit on Instagram, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.



About Van Elslander Cancer Center

The Van Elslander Cancer Center at St. John Hospital offers innovative, high-quality care in a convenient location within the community. Top ranked cancer specialists are known for their comprehensive approach using leading-edge technology to prevent, diagnose and treat a variety of cancers. The Van Elslander Cancer Center serves more than 30,000 patients and visitors each year and treats a wide variety of malignancies, including breast and gynecological cancers, gastrointestinal and colorectal cancers, lung and esophageal cancers, head and neck cancers, and blood cancers such as leukemia and lymphoma.

About Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa

Hand & Stone is a more than 600-unit massage and facial spa franchise with a mission to deliver premium spa services to the middle market in a professional, affordable, and convenient manner. Launched in 2004, Hand & Stone now has locations across 36 states and Canada. Each spa features best-in-class massage and skincare treatment. Available for women, men and teens, a wide range of services are tailored to each individual's needs or skin concerns. Hand & Stone facial treatments are performed by licensed estheticians, using top-of-the-line products backed by science including Dermalogica, IMAGE Skincare and ClarityRx Clinical Skin Care. The fastest-growing spa franchise in the country, Hand & Stone has been named No. 1 in the spa category by Entrepreneur Magazine in 2023, 2021 and 2020 and was ranked No. 8 on Forbes' Best Franchises to Buy list in the high investment category.

