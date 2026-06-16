HUNGRY HOWIE'S APPOINTS JIMMY SIMONTE AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF MARKETING

Former Domino's marketing leader joins iconic Michigan-born pizza brand to drive growth, digital innovation and franchisee-focused marketing strategy

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hungry Howie's, the originator of Flavored Crust® pizza, announced today that Jimmy Simonte has joined the company as Executive Vice President of Marketing. In his new role, Simonte will lead the brand's marketing strategy and work closely with franchisees to support overall growth.

"Hungry Howie's is a beloved Michigan-born brand with a loyal fan base and a clear point of differentiation in Flavored Crust, and unlike a lot of pizza brands, you never have to sacrifice flavor to choose us," said Simonte. "Joining at this pivotal moment, I'm focused on partnering closely with our franchisees, strengthening our digital and data capabilities, and bringing what makes Hungry Howie's special to more customers in more markets."

Prior to his current role, Simonte spent more than 25 years at Domino's, where he led multiple teams spanning product innovation, media, and national marketing initiatives across a franchise network of more than 200 domestic DMAs.

"Jimmy brings a powerful combination of category expertise, franchisee-first thinking and a deep understanding of how technology and marketing can work together to drive growth," said Steve Jackson, CEO of Hungry Howie's. "As we continue building on Hungry Howie's legacy and expanding our reach, his leadership will be instrumental in helping us connect with more customers, support our franchisees and reinforce what has always made this brand special – flavor."

As Hungry Howie's EVP of Marketing, Simonte's immediate priority is meeting with and listening to franchisees to identify opportunities that strengthen local store performance while advancing broader brand priorities.

Hungry Howie's is in the midst of a full enterprise technology overhaul, with new consumer-facing digital platforms and data infrastructure in the works. The brand is also developing a new loyalty and rewards program, giving it stronger tools to drive acquisition, retention, and frequency across its system.

"For a long time, powerful technology was an expensive barrier to entry for smaller and midsized brands," Simonte added. "That's changed. Today, Hungry Howie's has access to the same caliber of tools as the biggest names in the category, and we intend to use them."

Founded in Michigan, Hungry Howie's has built a loyal following around its signature Flavored Crust pizza and commitment to bold flavor. As the brand enters its next chapter, the focus is on building from a strong foundation while introducing it to a new generation of consumers. To download a headshot of Jimmy Simonte, click here.

About Hungry Howie's

Known for inventing Flavored Crust® pizza, Hungry Howie's has been around for more than 50 years and provides customers of all ages high-quality products at a great value. Currently, the brand has over 500 stores in 19 states across the United States and their customers are big fans of flavor. The menu aims to satisfy all – with dough made fresh daily in-house at all locations, offering original round, deep dish, thin crust, and gluten-free options, coupled with the array of options for just crust, including 8 free Flavored Crust® options – Butter, Asiago Cheese, Cajun, Butter Cheese, Sesame, Garlic Herb, Ranch, and Italian Herb. No one can live on pizza alone, so Hungry Howie's offers a great selection of calzone-style oven-baked subs, Howie Bread®, fresh salads, Howie Wings®, Howie Rolls®, desserts & Pepsi® products.

MEDIA CONTACT

Morgan Gordon

Tidehouse Agency

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE Hungry Howie's