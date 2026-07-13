Hungry Howie's and DoorDash Partner to Create a More Seamless Digital Ordering and Loyalty Experience

Partnership will support new website and mobile app ordering experiences, enhanced loyalty program, and streamline technology across the brand's ordering ecosystem

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hungry Howie's, the originator of Flavored Crust® pizza, and DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH) today announced a partnership aimed at modernizing Hungry Howie's digital ordering experience. The collaboration will rebuild Hungry Howie's website and native mobile app, introduce a reimagined loyalty program, and help consolidate the brand's technology stack to support long-term growth across Hungry Howie's direct digital channels.

The partnership goes beyond a traditional marketplace delivery relationship. DoorDash will help power Hungry Howie's branded web and mobile ordering experiences, loyalty integrations, and delivery fulfillment capabilities, supporting Hungry Howie's owned channels while also maintaining its presence on the DoorDash app.

"We're strategically partnering with DoorDash because they offer more than just delivery. They give us an enterprise grade platform to modernize our ordering experience, drive digital sales growth, strengthen our connection with customers, and support our franchisees with one unified system," said Steve Jackson, CEO of Hungry Howie's. "It's a meaningful step in how we show up for our guests, both online and at the door."

"Customers expect ordering to be simple, convenient, and consistent wherever they engage with a brand," said KC Fox, General Manager, Commerce Platform at DoorDash. "We're proud to work with Hungry Howie's to help power their digital ordering experience and support their efforts to connect with customers through their own channels while helping franchisees serve their communities."

As part of the collaboration, Hungry Howie's will invest in its owned digital channels, with a focus on driving growth through its app and web ordering platforms. The rebuilt website and app are designed to make digital ordering easier, faster, and more intuitive, with a more streamlined ordering flow, easier navigation and checkout, improved mobile usability, stronger loyalty integration, the ability to gauge and respond to customer sentiment, while keeping a consistent brand experience across digital touchpoints. Enhanced search engine optimization and digital listings management will improve the brand's discoverability, helping Hungry Howie's appear more prominently and consistently across platforms.

Hungry Howie's will also introduce a reimagined loyalty program, powered by DoorDash, designed to be more customer-centric and flexible, with the program set to launch in 2027. The new program is intended to give customers a more seamless way to earn and redeem rewards across relevant ordering channels, while introducing bankable points that give greater flexibility in when and how they use their rewards, reflecting how customers order today.

Customer-facing capabilities will also be unified through Guest Experience Management (GEM), a single, integrated system bringing together online and in-app reviews, customer feedback, and surveys. Historically managed through separate systems, this consolidation gives Hungry Howie's better visibility into customer sentiment and the ability to act on it more quickly to increase ratings on DoorDash, Google, and other listings sites.

The rollout will happen in phases, starting today, with select locations based on customer location and market readiness. The phased approach will allow Hungry Howie's to incorporate learnings from early markets, support franchisees through implementation, and help ensure a consistent customer experience across the system. Hungry Howie's expects all locations to be fully transitioned to the new DoorDash-powered platform by Q2 2027.

This partnership represents a significant enterprise commerce collaboration for the pizza category, with Hungry Howie's leveraging DoorDash Commerce Platform to modernize its digital ordering ecosystem at scale. By bringing together a rebuilt digital platform, a more flexible loyalty program, and a simplified technology stack, Hungry Howie's aims to reduce friction for customers, improve ordering ease, and create a scalable foundation for long-term digital growth.

About Hungry Howie's

Known for inventing Flavored Crust® pizza, Hungry Howie's has been around for more than 50 years and provides customers of all ages high-quality products at a great value. Currently, the brand is approaching 500 stores in 19 states across the United States and their customers are big fans of flavor. The menu aims to satisfy all – with dough made fresh daily in-house at all locations, offering original round, deep dish, thin crust, and gluten-free options, coupled with the array of options for just crust, including 8 free Flavored Crust® options – Butter, Asiago Cheese, Cajun, Butter Cheese, Sesame, Garlic Herb, Ranch, and Italian Herb. No one can live on pizza alone, so Hungry Howie's offers a great selection of calzone-style oven-baked subs, Howie Bread®, fresh salads, Howie Wings®, Howie Rolls®, desserts & Pepsi® products.

MEDIA CONTACT

Tidehouse Agency

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE Hungry Howie's