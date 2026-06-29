HUNGRY HOWIE'S INTRODUCES NEW LIMITED-TIME SPICY SESAME FLAVORED CRUST®

National Pizza Franchise and Originator of Flavored Crust® Unveils a Spicy New Flavor

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hungry Howie's, the originator of Flavored Crust® pizza, announces the nationwide debut of its newest limited-time innovation: Spicy Sesame Flavored Crust, available June 29 through the end of September, or while supplies last.

Building on the popularity of Hungry Howie's signature Sesame Flavored Crust®, the limited-time offering combines a bold blend of toasted sesame and savory spices, delivering a nutty richness with a satisfying kick of heat. Baked directly onto Hungry Howie's made-fresh-daily dough, Spicy Sesame Flavored Crust is perfect for pizza lovers who like a bold flavor elevated with heat.

"At Hungry Howie's we love taking the flavors our guests already crave and innovating new ways to enjoy," said Jeff Rinke, Vice President of Marketing and Product Development at Hungry Howie's. "Spicy Sesame Flavored Crust takes one of our most popular crust flavors and gives it a kicker. It's the perfect option for guests looking to add a little heat to their favorite pizza."

The limited-time Spicy Sesame Flavored Crust is available at participating Hungry Howie's locations nationwide. Guests can place orders online, in the app or in-store while supplies last. Images of the crust can be found HERE.

For exclusive offers and insider updates, follow @HungryHowies on Instagram and join the Secret Crust Society broadcast channel. To learn more about Hungry Howie's, visit HungryHowies.com and follow the brand on Facebook, X, Instagram or TikTok. For franchising opportunities, visit the Hungry Howie's franchising page.

About Hungry Howie's

Known for inventing Flavored Crust® pizza, Hungry Howie's has been around for more than 50 years and provides customers of all ages high-quality products at a great value. Currently, the brand has nearly 500 stores in 18 states across the United States and their customers are big fans of flavor. The menu aims to satisfy all – with dough made fresh daily in-house at all locations, offering original round, deep dish, thin crust, and gluten-free options, coupled with the array of options for just crust, including 8 free Flavored Crust® options – Butter, Asiago Cheese, Cajun, Butter Cheese, Sesame, Garlic Herb, Ranch, and Italian Herb. No one can live on pizza alone, so Hungry Howie's offers a great selection of calzone-style oven-baked subs, Howie Bread®, fresh salads, Howie Wings®, Howie Rolls®, desserts & Pepsi® products.

To learn more about Hungry Howie's, visit HungryHowies.com and follow the brand on Facebook, X, Instagram or TikTok. For franchising opportunities, visit the Hungry Howie's franchising page.

Media Contact:

Nayelis Bosa

Tidehouse

[email protected]

954-893-9150

SOURCE Hungry Howie's