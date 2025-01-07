HUNGRY HOWIE'S DEMONSTRATES STRONG DEVELOPMENT AND MENU INNOVATION IN 2024, REINFORCING LEADERSHIP IN THE PIZZA INDUSTRY

National Pizza Franchise Expands Footprint with New Store Openings and Agreements, Introduces High-Performing LTOs, and Refreshes Secret Menu

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hungry Howie's, the originators of Flavored Crust Pizza®, closed 2024 with remarkable franchise development achievements and innovative menu offerings, further solidifying its leadership in the competitive pizza industry. The brand continued its growth trajectory, signing new development agreements and opening stores in key markets, including Monroe and Traverse City, Michigan, and Keller, Texas, with both new and existing franchisees.

"This has been an exceptional year for Hungry Howie's," said Steve Jackson, President and CEO of Hungry Howie's. "We've achieved milestones that highlight our commitment to delivering high-quality pizza to our customers while strengthening our presence in the industry and supporting the communities we serve. From our fundraising efforts for breast cancer awareness to welcoming new franchisees and launching innovative menu items, these accomplishments are a testament to the dedication of our entire Hungry Howie's team and franchise family."

2024 key highlights include:

Franchise Development: Hungry Howie's made significant strides in franchise growth this year, opening new stores in Traverse City and Monroe, Michigan , and Keller, Texas . Additionally, the brand signed four single-store agreements to expand in Terre Haute, Indiana ; McAllen, Texas ; Summerville, South Carolina ; and St. Clair Shores, Michigan . A multi-store agreement in Detroit, Michigan will bring three new locations to the area.

Hungry Howie's made significant strides in franchise growth this year, opening new stores in and , and . Additionally, the brand signed four single-store agreements to expand in ; ; ; and . A multi-store agreement in will bring three new locations to the area. Breast Cancer Awareness and Community Support: As part of Hungry Howie's annual Love, Hope & Pizza campaign to raise breast cancer awareness and support the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF), the franchise took meaningful action this year on National Mammography Day. Partnering with SAY Detroit and the Van Elslander Cancer Center, Hungry Howie's hosted a mammography event in Detroit to provide locals with pre-screenings and full mammograms.

As part of Hungry Howie's annual Love, Hope & Pizza campaign to raise breast cancer awareness and support the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF), the franchise took meaningful action this year on National Mammography Day. Partnering with SAY Detroit and the Van Elslander Cancer Center, Hungry Howie's hosted a mammography event in to provide locals with pre-screenings and full mammograms. Secret Menu Innovation: Hungry Howie's refreshed its popular Secret Menu with creative offerings, including the Pink Pizza and Pickle Bacon Ranch Pizza. The Pink Pizza, a limited-time item introduced during the Love, Hope & Pizza campaign, featured fresh mozzarella and edible pink glitter, symbolizing hope and solidarity with those affected by breast cancer. Half of the proceeds from Pink Pizza sales were donated to NBCF. Initially launched in August 2023 , the Secret Menu continues to captivate guests with exclusive offerings available via QR code and on Hungry Howie's website.

Hungry Howie's refreshed its popular Secret Menu with creative offerings, including the Pink Pizza and Pickle Bacon Ranch Pizza. The Pink Pizza, a limited-time item introduced during the Love, Hope & Pizza campaign, featured fresh mozzarella and edible pink glitter, symbolizing hope and solidarity with those affected by breast cancer. Half of the proceeds from Pink Pizza sales were donated to NBCF. Initially launched in , the Secret Menu continues to captivate guests with exclusive offerings available via QR code and on Hungry Howie's website. Limited-Time Offerings (LTOs): Hungry Howie's introduced several innovative LTOs in 2024, including the Backyard Burger Pizza, the Chicken and Waffles Pizza and more. The Chicken and Waffles Pizza, launched on November 4 , exceeded expectations by doubling its sales projections within the first two weeks, becoming the brand's top-selling Specialty Pizza.

Hungry Howie's introduced several innovative LTOs in 2024, including the Backyard Burger Pizza, the Chicken and Waffles Pizza and more. The Chicken and Waffles Pizza, launched on , exceeded expectations by doubling its sales projections within the first two weeks, becoming the brand's top-selling Specialty Pizza. Industry Recognition: Accolades for the brand include key industry rankings in QSR Magazine's Best Franchise Deals, Franchise Times Top 400, 2024 Pizza Marketplace Top 100 and FranServe's FRANTASTIC Brands 2024. Bolstering the brand's successful menu innovation, Hungry Howie's was also awarded the Innovator of the Year Award in Franchise Update Media's Franchise Innovation Awards for the successful roll-out of the Secret Menu within the first month of its launch.

Hungry Howie's began as a 1,000-square-foot hamburger shop in Taylor, Michigan that has since turned into a successful carry-out and delivery pizza chain. Today, the originators of the Flavored Crust® pizza franchise have expanded to 511 stores in 21 states across the country. Hungry Howie's is a leader in the national pizza segment and specializes in offering 10 free Flavored Crust® options – Butter, Asiago Cheese, Cajun, Butter Cheese, Sesame, Garlic Herb, Ranch, and Italian Herb.

Hungry Howie's is actively seeking qualified candidates to help grow its footprint throughout the U.S. To learn more about Hungry Howie's, visit HungryHowies.com and follow on Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok. For more information, visit https://franchising.hungryhowies.com/.

About Hungry Howie's

Known for inventing Flavored Crust® pizza, Hungry Howie's has been around for more than 50 years and provides customers of all ages with high-quality products at a great value. Currently, the brand has over 517 stores in 21 states across the United States and their customers are big fans of flavor. The menu aims to satisfy all – with dough made fresh daily in-house at all locations, offering original round, deep dish, thin crust, and gluten-free options, coupled with the array of options for just crust, including 8 free Flavored Crust® options – Butter, Asiago Cheese, Cajun, Butter Cheese, Sesame, Garlic Herb, Ranch, and Italian Herb. No one can live on pizza alone, so Hungry Howie's offers a great selection of calzone-style oven-baked subs, Howie Bread®, fresh salads, Howie Wings®, Howie Rolls®, desserts & Pepsi® products.

The company is also widely known for its annual Love Hope & Pizza campaign, giving back to the National Breast Cancer Foundation for the past 16 years. The campaign marks its commitment to give back to local communities, by educating all around breast cancer awareness. To learn more about Hungry Howie's and to stay in the know, check out www.hungryhowies.com or stay up to date through Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok.

Contact:

Callie Chambers

Fish Consulting

(561) 523-0989

[email protected]

SOURCE Hungry Howie's