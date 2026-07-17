Hungry Minds Publishes its Third Installment The Black Book: The Ultimate Guide to Alternative Inventions
News provided byHungry Minds
Jul 17, 2026, 16:55 ET
NEW YORK, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hungry Minds, the independent publisher and creative studio behind the bestselling, viral encyclopedia, The Book: The Ultimate Guide to Rebuilding Civilization and award-winning graphic novel, The Last Book: The Diary of the Last Earthling, is back with its third, highly-anticipated flagship book: The Black Book: The Ultimate Guide to Alternative Inventions. Written by best-selling, Pulitzer-nominated author and podcast host Noah Charney, The Black Book is a creative encyclopedia and handmade coffee table book that highlights over 180 inventions. It will become available in the U.S. and Canada for online purchase starting August 14, 2026.
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