Hungry Minds Publishes its Third Installment The Black Book: The Ultimate Guide to Alternative Inventions

The Hungry Minds team believes there are two kinds of inventions. The first changes the world. The second tries to. The Black Book is devoted to the second. The creation of The Black Book began five years ago while gathering content for The Book. Hungry Minds came across hundreds of inventions that were genius, curious, or surprising, but unfortunately, never became part of everyday life. Thus, the goal became to shed some light on these inventions and create The Black Book: The Ultimate Guide to Alternative Inventions That Never Made History (one of the first working titles.)

Known for launching one of the best-selling books in Kickstarter history with over $2 million raised in 2021, Hungry Minds has done it again with over half a million dollars raised on Kickstarter for The Black Book. Kickstarter backers will rejoice upon opening the hardcover of The Black Book and seeing their names immortalized forever, as promised.

Media are invited to meet Noah Charney and the co-founders of Hungry Minds, Seva, Artur and Timur in New York City, at the upcoming launch event for The Black Book on August 20th from 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm at G-Gallery in Soho. If you would like to be added to the media list or be one of the first to receive a copy of The Black Book for review, please contact [email protected].

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Media Inquiries:

Danielle Reed | Director of Public Relations

E: [email protected] ⏐P: +1 678-485-5731

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SOURCE Hungry Minds