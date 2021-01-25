Hungry Planet® Announces Partnership With Post Holdings

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hungry Planet® Inc., a plant-based meat company, today announced a partnership with Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST), a consumer packaged goods holding company. In this new partnership, Hungry Planet will work closely with Post's Foodservice and Retail units to expand the distribution of Hungry Planet's industry-leading range of plant-based meats to address the rapidly growing demand for alternative protein solutions across all meal occasions.

Hungry Planet produces a full range of chef-crafted plant-based meats that match the taste and texture of conventional meat, and are the first to offer a superior nutritional profile. These proteins provide a sustainable alternative to traditional meat products. Based in St. Louis, Hungry Planet meats are distributed throughout the United States via foodservice, restaurants, grocery stores and ecommerce.

"By delivering on taste, health, and variety we have seen tremendous success in foodservice and developed a very loyal following. This strategic collaboration with Post increases points of distribution and accelerates delivery of our plant-based meats in order to keep up with demand and reach millions more consumers," said Todd Boyman, CEO and co-founder of Hungry Planet.

"Demand for plant-based meats is growing. We are excited to announce this partnership with Hungry Planet and to continue to offer more innovative product options to our customers," said Mark Westphal, President of Post subsidiary, Michael Foods.

"Our broad range makes it easy to swap plant-based meat for conventional meat in any cuisine, with any flavor, across all proteins - without compromise," said Jody Boyman, Chief Purpose Officer and co-founder of Hungry Planet. "With Post, we can rapidly reach the growing number of consumers who have been clamoring for our delicious meats."

In parallel with the partnership, Post Holdings is also making a financial investment in Hungry Planet to support the company's rapid growth. The Hungry Planet partnership is Post's second announcement in the sustainable food product category. In May 2020 Michael Foods, Post's Foodservice organization, announced an agreement to manufacture and distribute JUST Egg to foodservice and food ingredient customers.

About Hungry Planet®

Hungry Planet®, Inc. makes chef-crafted plant-based meats that are a delicious and simple switch for conventional meats. Headquartered in St Louis MO, the company's mission is to match traditional meat textures and tastes with healthy plant-based ingredients, and to make them accessible to everyone. Well known to those in the plant-based meat category for their variety and superior nutrition, they develop meats to delight the demanding tastes of meat lovers and chefs. With a full range of naturally flavored proteins, their meats can be used in any cuisine without compromise and use fewer resources from planet to plate while being superior for consumers and the environment. Their meats are packed with protein and fiber, featuring fewer calories and less fat (no saturated) than conventional meat and other plant-based meats. Sibling founders, Todd and Jody Boyman, founded Hungry Planet because they recognize that even though our planet is abundant, it is not without limit. While food is the most basic human requirement, we owe it to ourselves, and our community, to eat more sustainably. The company is hungry to transform our food system to be healthier, more sustainable and just. Join us at HungryPlanetFoods.com or on social media @HungryPlanetFoods

About Post Holdings, Inc.

Post Holdings, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is a consumer packaged goods holding company operating in the center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient and convenient nutrition food categories. Its businesses include Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Michael Foods, Bob Evans Farms and BellRing Brands. Post Consumer Brands is a leader in the North American ready-to-eat cereal category and also markets Peter Pan® peanut butter. Weetabix is home to the United Kingdom's number one selling ready-to-eat cereal brand, Weetabix®. Michael Foods and Bob Evans Farms are leaders in refrigerated foods, delivering innovative, value-added egg and refrigerated potato side dish products to the foodservice and retail channels. Post's publicly-traded subsidiary BellRing Brands, Inc. is a holding company operating in the global convenient nutrition category through its primary brands of Premier Protein® and Dymatize®. Post participates in the private brand food category through its investment with third parties in 8th Avenue Food & Provisions, Inc., a leading, private brand centric, consumer products holding company. For more information, visit postholdings.com.

