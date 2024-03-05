HungryPanda Hosted Golden Panda Award Gala 2024 in London: A Culinary Celebration and Collaborative Platform for the Global Asian Food Industry

This year, 247 HungryPanda merchants worldwide received the esteemed Golden Panda Award honour, 43 of which are located in the UK.

"Our commitment to promoting and celebrating outstanding achievements in international Asian cuisine is embodied by the 'Golden Panda Award'," said Kelu Liu, CEO of HungryPanda. "We are deeply appreciative of the overwhelming support from our esteemed speakers, attendees and especially our restaurant merchants and delivery riders, who are the driving force behind HungryPanda's success.

Mark Logan MP shared his sentiments, remarking, "Given my personal love and experience in Chinese culture, it was an honour to be part of this year's 'Golden Panda Award Gala'. HungryPanda's dedication to fostering community across the globe is truly commendable."

The gala fostered a supportive, innovative, and collaborative environment, emphasizing the importance of experiencing authentic Asian cuisine outside of Asia. Participants engaged in discussions centred around themes of home and pride, highlighting the cultural significance of Asian culinary traditions and the pride associated with sharing these traditions globally.

"The 'Golden Panda Award Gala' showed the power of collaboration and innovation in advancing the culinary landscape and serving the people of APAC regions, whether residing abroad or traveling," said Weixiang Dong, President of Chinese Catering Culture Association.

Additionally, Yanzhong Xu from Yanghe Global expressed their admiration for HungryPanda's role in connecting people with food that evokes a sense of home and tradition.

"HungryPanda has shed light on the profound significance of food in fostering comfort for people living abroad," said Xu "We look forward to participating in more events of this nature, committed to promoting authentic Asian cuisine on a global scale."

Beyond the recognition of restaurant merchants, users and delivery riders, the gala serves as a summit for global food delivery industry, offering industry insights, trends and predications aimed at expanding the Asian food market scale, advancing the commercialization processes and setting a global and ethical benchmark within the Asian food delivery industry.

Alipay+, the cross-border mobile payments and marketing platform operated by Ant International, delivered a keynote speech on the rise of digital wallets globally and their significance as the leading payment method for both online and offline transactions.

"Digital wallets in APAC, excluding China, more than doubled their share of e-commerce transaction value over the past five years," said Eva Zhang, CEO of Alipay+ UK. "Streamlined payment processes not only enhance user satisfaction but also provide merchants with the added benefit of reduced transaction costs."

Recognizing HungryPanda's pivotal role, Rupert Hoogewerf, Founder of HURUN, affirmed, "I admire the work HungryPanda is doing and was delighted to award its founding members spots on the Hurun U30 and U35 lists. What HungryPanda is doing is to build one of the most interesting Chinese diaspora platforms, centred around the growth of the Asian food industry ."

HungryPanda's online ordering platform provides a tailored user experience to Asian users living and traveling abroad, bridging cultural and language barriers. Additionally, it empowers Asian restaurants to connect with the right customers and provide efficient delivery services. For more information please visit https://www.hungrypanda.co/ or follow HungryPanda on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

About HungryPanda

Founded in 2017, HungryPanda is currently the largest overseas Asian food delivery platform and the only food delivery platform to rank in Deloitte's 2021 UK Technology Fast 50. Starting in Nottingham, U.K., HungryPanda has expanded to more than 80 cities in 10 countries: the U.K., France, Italy, the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea and Singapore. Currently, HungryPanda works with over 40,000 riders, 60,000 merchants and serves over 3.5 million users worldwide. This year, HungryPanda sets sights on $1 billion in gross transaction volume. For more information visit https://www.hungrypanda.co/

