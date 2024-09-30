HungryPanda Raises $55 Million led by Mars Growth Capital, to Accelerate Expansion and Service Enhancements

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HungryPanda, the world's leading overseas Asian food delivery platform, today announced the successful completion of a $55 million refinancing and fundraise. The round was led by Mars Growth Capital, a JV between Liquidity Group and MUFG,with continued support from HungryPanda's existing investors, including Perwyn, Kinnevik, 83North, and Felix. This new funding will enable HungryPanda to solidify its leadership in the Asian food delivery market and explore new opportunities to serve a broader range of minority ethnic communities, particularly in North America.

Founded in 2017, HungryPanda has established itself as a global leader in Asian food delivery, operating in over 80 cities across 10 countries, serving more than 6.5 million users in partnership with over 100,000 merchants. In 2021, the company raised $130 million in Series D to expand into new markets and explore mergers and acquisitions. To date, HungryPanda has raised over $275 million in funding and has entered a new phase of business growth. In 2024, HungryPanda achieved profitability while maintaining an annual growth rate of over 30%—a remarkable achievement in the competitive food delivery industry.

"Reaching profitability while maintaining significant growth demonstrates the strength of our business model and our long-term vision. This success is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team," said Eric Liu, Founder and CEO of HungryPanda. "HungryPanda is more than just a delivery platform—we see ourselves as an ambassador of Asian cuisine. With this new funding, we are poised to accelerate our expansion into North America, elevate our services, and continue to champion the richness of Asian food culture on a global scale. We are especially grateful for the support from Mars Growth Capital and Liquidity Group, whose partnership will help us achieve our ambitious goals."

"I am proud of how HungryPanda has positioned itself uniquely within the food delivery sector by focusing on the specific needs of Asian communities globally," said David Buttress, Chairman of the Board at HungryPanda. "Our targeted approach and deep understanding of this market have been key drivers of our growth and success. "As we continue to scale, I am confident we will further solidify our leadership in this space and capitalize on new opportunities."

The new funding will enable HungryPanda to continue meeting the growing demand for Asian food and groceries, while upholding the high service standards its customers expect. In addition, HungryPanda remains committed to supporting its delivery riders by setting industry-leading standards for safety and offering sustainable gig work opportunities.

"HungryPanda has been able to carve out an impressive niche in the highly-competitive food delivery vertical, and as a result, has experienced double-digit growth while continuing to strengthen its position as a market leader," said Paul Brodie, Managing Director, Europe at Mars Growth Capital and Liquidity Group. "We are excited to be part of HungryPanda's next chapter along with its existing investors."

About HungryPanda

Founded in 2017, HungryPanda is currently the largest overseas Asian food delivery platform and the only food delivery platform to rank in Deloitte's 2021 UK Technology Fast 50. Starting in Nottingham, U.K., HungryPanda has expanded to more than 80 cities in 10 countries: the U.K., France, Italy, the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea and Singapore. Currently, HungryPanda works with over 80,000 riders, 100,000 merchants and serves over 6 million users worldwide. This year, HungryPanda sets sights on $1 billion in gross transaction volume. For more information visit www.hungrypanda.co.

About MARS Growth Capital

MARS Growth Capital, a joint venture between MUFG and Liquidity Group, provides advanced financing solutions to fintech, SaaS, and e-commerce businesses in Southeast Asia, the Pacific, and Europe. Utilizing Liquidity Group's AI and machine learning, MARS offers credit and equity financing ranging from $3 million to $100 million for mid-market, late-stage, and pre-IPO technology companies. For more information, visit https://www.marsgrowth.com/

About Liquidity Group

Liquidity Group is the leading AI-driven financial asset management firm in the world. With multi-billions across funds focused on North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East, Liquidity Group operates globally with offices in Abu Dhabi, New York, London, Tel Aviv and Singapore. The firm's patented decision science technology enables it to deploy more capital through more deals much faster than other firms in the capital markets industry, establishing it as the fastest-growing provider of credit and equity financing to mid-market and late-stage companies. Liquidity Group is backed by leading global financial institutions including Japan's largest bank, MUFG, Spark Capital, Apollo Asset Management and others.

SOURCE HungryPanda