Hungryroot Reports 2025 Financial Results

Revenues Up 55% Year-Over-Year to $700 Million, Achieving Another Profitable Year

Healthy Living Assistant Delivers a Highly Personalized, Trusted Customer Experience

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hungryroot, the personal assistant for healthy eating, today announced its 2025 financial results. The company achieved net revenue growth of 55% year-over-year to $700 million, reflecting the continued strength and profitability of Hungryroot's consumer-centric, vertically integrated model.

"At Hungryroot, our mission has always been to make healthy eating easy. Our fiscal year 2025 performance reflects the strength of our AI powered model, which makes meal planning, food shopping, and personalized nutrition effortless and enjoyable," said Ben McKean, Founder and CEO of Hungryroot. "By putting personalization at the center of everything we do, we've built a business that is growing efficiently, while helping people feel their best, every single day."

The company's offering of nearly 1,000 grocery items and over 50,000 recipes gives customers flexibility and variety, supporting a range of household sizes, diets, budgets, and preferences. This curated and vertically integrated approach leveraging Hungryroot's five fulfillment centers nationwide allows the company to maintain a rich taxonomy, real-time inventory data, and revenue density on each product it sells and develops, with nearly half the company's revenue coming from its own branded products.

Hungryroot's proprietary AI operating system, SmartCart™, sits at the heart of the business. Powered by data from billions of customer interactions, SmartCart™ enables personalized discovery by learning each customer's wants and needs. Customers have complete control to choose exactly what they want, but they buy over 60% of what SmartCart™ recommends. In addition to building personalized customer carts and inspiring discovery, SmartCart™ enables Hungryroot's vertically integrated supply chain, helping the company efficiently invent, source, and deliver fresh, nutritious, and delicious food at scale.

By reducing friction across planning, shopping, and fulfillment, Hungryroot helps customers save time and money, reduce food waste, and make consistent progress toward their health goals – while replacing grocery, restaurant, and food delivery spend.

Hungryroot's differentiated approach to health, convenience, and discovery continues to drive strong engagement and loyalty. In 2025, the company:

Served nearly 1.5 million people in over 700,000 households

Generated $700 million in net revenue

Delivered another year of growth and profitability

In 2026, the company will focus on introducing new customer-facing AI capabilities, investing in its supply chain, and further improving the user experience. Hungryroot plans to:

Continue to improve its already-best-in-class customer retention by optimizing its recommendations, food assortment, and pricing, while introducing a conversational interface built on SmartCart™, allowing customers to guide their healthy eating assistant with ease and nuance.

Enhance operational excellence through targeted investments to strengthen its supply chain, as well as the ordering and delivery experience, ensuring the end-to-end user journey is as seamless as the food is delicious.

Redefine its brand and signup experience by reducing dependence on volatile advertising markets, leaning into the $1.2 trillion food and wellness market through more organic, brand-led discovery.

By making it effortless to eat well, Hungryroot is deepening its purpose of helping people feel their best every single day.

About Hungryroot

Hungryroot is an AI-enabled consumer wellness company. Like a personal assistant for healthy living, Hungryroot gets to know your preferences, lifestyle, budget, health objectives, and more, and recommends and delivers healthy groceries, simple recipes, and essential supplements for you and your family. It's the easiest way to eat healthy, achieve your goals, save time, and discover new foods. Founded on the belief that food is the foundation of health, convenience should not mean compromise, and we're all unique in how we eat and live, Hungryroot is building a future in which healthy living is easy and enjoyable. Learn more at www.hungryroot.com.

