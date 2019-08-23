Hunk-O-Mania to Send First Stripper to Space

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An interstellar strip show is in the works. Armand Peri, entrepreneur and founder of Hunk-O-Mania, a nationwide chain of male strip revues, is making history by sending one his dancers, Rudy Bundini, to space.

At $250,000 per seat, Virgin Galactic is planning a commercial ride into space in 2020. Peri says he has secured a seat for Bundini on next year's rocket. More than 600 passengers from 60 different countries have put down a deposit to ride to space.

"This is history in the making," said Peri. "Astronauts come in all shapes and sizes of G-strings. I'm constantly trying to find ways to show that my dancers are just like everyone else. They're dads, entrepreneurs – and soon to be astronauts."

Bundini, a Hunk-O-Mania dancer and professional model, is putting together a routine he is planning to unveil in space. The 32-year-old has been implementing an intense training regimen to ensure his signature moves survive zero gravity. Some of his iconic moves include the strip tease, please and the hold n' hump.

"This is a once in a lifetime opportunity," said Bundini. "I've been performing for beautiful women for several years—to be able to take my moves from the Hunk-O-Mania stage and into space is beyond my wildest dreams."

About Hunk-O-Mania

Hunk-O-Mania is a live choreographed male revue show for women, which operates in one of the largest nightclubs in New York City. Hunk-O-Mania nightclubs continue to receive acclaim as the largest and most successful male revue nightclubs in the world from various news and media outlets. Armand Peri founded the first Hunk-O-Mania nightclub show in 1998 in New York City and the show has now expanded to over 18 cities including Chicago, Las Vegas, Houston, Miami, Los Angeles, Boston, Atlantic City, Orlando, Tampa, Philadelphia, San Francisco, San Diego, Atlanta and New Orleans.

