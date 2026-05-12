Hunley Joins TrebleHook Under TPM to Expand CRM Product and Salesforce Services

GREENVILLE, S.C., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TPM announced today that Hunley, a Salesforce integration partner with deep expertise in AEC and Manufacturing, has joined TrebleHook as a member of TPM's CRM Solutions division. TPM's focus for 2026 is sharpening its portfolio to help manufacturing and AEC clients modernize faster. The company is concentrating investment behind higher-fit growth platforms and business-system transformation while positioning its businesses to succeed in the structures best suited for them.

This newest acquisition brings together TrebleHook's purpose-built CRM for architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) firms with Hunley's expertise in Salesforce implementation, integration, and managed services across industries. Together, they offer a more complete approach to building and scaling CRM environments on Salesforce. TrebleHook provides a prebuilt, industry-specific CRM platform designed for how AEC firms pursue and win work. Hunley brings deep experience implementing and integrating Salesforce across complex business systems.

"This is about bringing together complementary strengths in a way that directly benefits our customers," said Chris Fay, TrebleHook Founder and CEO. "TrebleHook brings a product and deep AEC industry knowledge. Hunley brings the implementation and integration expertise to extend and scale that foundation."

For TrebleHook customers, the addition of Hunley expands access to Salesforce implementation and integration capabilities, enabling deeper system connectivity and faster execution. For Hunley customers, TrebleHook introduces a purpose-built AEC CRM and industry-specific best practices, allowing teams to accelerate deployments and better align Salesforce to how AEC firms operate.

"Joining TrebleHook under TPM allows us to pair our Salesforce expertise with a product and team that understands the AEC and Manufacturing industries at a deep level," said Aaron Ayer, Hunley CEO. "At the same time, we're able to extend the value of TrebleHook by helping customers integrate and scale it within their broader Salesforce environments."

The combined CRM Solutions division will support customers across the full Salesforce lifecycle from strategy and implementation to product deployment and ongoing optimization. Together we bring both product and delivery in a single offering.

SOURCE TPM