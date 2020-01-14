Hunniwell Lake Ventures Launches Inaugural Medical Device Fund to Bring Intelligent Technologies to Surgical Devices

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunniwell Lake Ventures LLC., hosted a Medical Device forum during the first day of JP Morgan Chase Health Conference in San Francisco and unveiled their new flagship fund, the Hunniwell Lake Healthcare Fund. The Palo Alto based fund will focus on fostering a new wave of innovation in undercapitalized segments of the medical device space. Hunniwell's vision is to be the enabler for emerging medical device companies with the potential to be billion-dollar international players, and in turn help raise the quality of healthcare and make surgical procedures more accessible worldwide.

Hunniwell is building a concentrated portfolio of 15 to 20 companies at the imminent or early revenue stages, with investments ranging up to $5M.

"This new fund is searching for bold entrepreneurs who are looking to disrupt the highly concentrated medical device sector using new technology," said Richard Fang, Managing Director at Hunniwell Lake Ventures. "These innovators should be challenging the status quo in the fastest growing surgical segments such as RF/ultrasonic surgical devices, Advanced Laparoscopy/ Endoscopy, Robotics and Visualization, & Wound Care."

Richard Fang will be managing the fund alongside co-founder Daniel Teo. Richard Fang is the former CEO of Reach Surgical, a leading international brand of surgical instruments with presence in six continents around the world. Reach Surgical was recently sold to private equity. Richard is a Ph.D. in Physics from Purdue and formerly part of the R&D team at J&J. He brings 15 years of experience in the Chinese market for talent, distribution channels, supply chain, and strategic partnerships.

Daniel Teo was CFO of Reach Surgical, where he also had responsibilities for establishing and advancing all of its international businesses and joint ventures. He is a career CFO/COO who has orchestrated numerous fund-raising, acquisitions, and divestments for different companies. Daniel is a graduate from Cambridge University majoring in (Medical) Physics, holds a Master's degree from the Stanford Graduate School of Business as well as Accounting and Finance qualifications from the ACCA in London.

The Hunniwell Medical Device Forum alongside the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference attracted over 120 investors and corporate executives including leading medical device and healthcare experts who are reimagining the future of healthcare.

At the forum, a speaker from the medical field, said, "The medical device industry is ripe for disruption. Some of the new innovations that are coming out of the medical device field right now will alter the landscape of how we treat patients for years to come. Hunniwell is positioning itself to help create meaningful change and lasting innovation in the medical device healthcare fields."

This fund is seeking to build an entrepreneurial environment where innovation is given the opportunity to demonstrate its full potential. This environment will foster innovations that have a greater chance of commercial success, allowing entrepreneurs to improve the monetization of their ideas and have a greater long-term human impact.

To be considered for investment please submit business plans to: bp@hunniwell.com

For more information about Hunniwell Lake Venture visit their website: http://hunniwell.com

About Hunniwell Lake Ventures

Hunniwell Lake Healthcare Fund I invests in extensions of proven technologies within overlooked segments of the medical device space. It provides entrepreneurs with a longer runway to develop a more complete portfolio of products before monetizing their innovations. We leverage our entrepreneurial spirit, operational experience and global networks to help companies achieve higher profitability earlier, through improved market access, greater capital efficiency in R&D, and lower manufacturing costs.

PR Contact: info@hunniwell.com

SOURCE Hunniwell Lake Ventures LLC

Related Links

hunniwell.com

