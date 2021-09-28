Hunt A Killer Joins Forces with Agatha Christie Limited on Immersive Whodunit

SEATTLE, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hunt A Killer, the leading immersive entertainment company and purveyor of exquisite mystery stories and games, announced their new partnership with Agatha Christie Limited, who manage the literary and media rights to the Queen of Mystery's works around the world. Together they have collaborated on Hunt A Killer's new game titled, The Mystery of Hunter's Lodge, based on Agatha Christie's 1923 short story. With this new all-in-one box, players will take on the role of the detective to solve the perplexing murder of philanthropic millionaire, Harrington Pace.

"No name in mysteries carries more weight or intrigue than the timeless Agatha Christie," said Ryan Hogan, CEO and Co-Founder of Hunt A Killer. "It's an honor to join in partnership with Agatha Christie Limited on this new game. It's an exciting challenge to live up to the expectations of the name. Thankfully, with their help, I think we've nailed it. Players are going to be thrilled."



The game takes place within the world of Belgian detective, Hercule Poirot, arguably Agatha Christie's most famous creation. The story begins when the body of Harrington Pace is found dead in his bed. From there, The Mystery of Hunter's Lodge becomes a race for players to solve the crime before it's too late.

"Hunt A Killer has a well-established reputation for creating fantastic quality mystery experiences, and I'm delighted that we are partnering with them to create an Agatha Christie immersive whodunit game," said James Prichard, Chairman and CEO of Agatha Christie Limited. "I'm sure fans of my great-grandmother's works will relish being able to immerse themselves in the world of Poirot and Hastings, and to have the chance to take on the role of detective."

Players join the story when Captain Arthur Hastings, known to Christie followers as Poirot's constant companion who chronicles and catalogs cases, receives a telegram from Pace's niece informing him that her uncle-in-law has been murdered. However, Poirot is down with a bad case of influenza, and as Hastings is a soldier and not a detective, this puts him in a terrible bind. Determined to still solve the case, Hastings turns to players for help in finding the killer.

Soon, players are faced with a lodge full of suspects who have motives and seemingly ironclad alibis. Players will work with materials provided by Captain Hastings to analyze evidence, decode puzzles, and discover the suspects' means, motive, and opportunity.

The Mystery of Hunter's Lodge is an all-in-one box containing all the clues needed to solve the case. The game includes realistic crime scene reports, documents, personal effects from characters, maps, key records, and more. The experience will plunge players into the world of Agatha Christie and provide hours of entertainment and intrigue.

The game will be released as both an all-in-one retail box available on Amazon and as a Collectors' Edition version available through Hunt A Killer's website. The retail game is planned to release on October 25th, 2021, with the Collector's Edition expected to be available in December. The expected pre-sale date for both games is October 18th on the respective sites. Both versions will provide high-quality and thrilling interactive experiences. The Collectors' Edition includes additional premium pieces of evidence that can also be used outside of the game.

This is Hunt A Killer's third major partnership announcement of 2021. The company earlier announced deals with Simon & Schuster on a Nancy Drew game titled, Mystery At Magnolia Gardens, and with Scholastic on a series of YA mysteries with the first title, Perfect Score, releasing in Spring of 2022. For more information please visit www.huntakiller.com.

About Hunt A Killer:

Since 2016, Hunt A Killer has disrupted conventional forms of storytelling by delivering physical items, documents, and puzzles to tell immersive stories that bring people together. What started as an in-person event has now grown into a thriving entertainment company. Hunt A Killer strives to create meaningful experiences that are unbound by traditional mediums or genres and redefine how stories are told. Find out if you have what it takes at huntakiller.com .

About Agatha Christie Limited:

Agatha Christie Limited (ACL) has been managing the literary and media rights to Agatha Christie's works around the world since 1955. Collaborating with the very best talents in film, television, publishing, stage and on digital platforms ACL ensures that Christie's work continues to reach new audiences in innovative ways and to the highest standard. The company is managed by Christie's great grandson James Prichard.

Media Contact

Alexa Weber, 425.760.6590, [email protected]

SOURCE Hunt A Killer