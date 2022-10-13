HUNT ANNOUNCES NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH THE DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE

EL PASO, Texas, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Oct. 25, 2022, Hunt Companies, Inc. will join the Defense Department Military Spouse Employment Partnership (MSEP) in an in-person induction ceremony and annual event in Arlington, Virginia. Hunt joins more than 70 new partners to MSEP — bringing the number of employers to more than 615.

MSEP connects military spouses with hundreds of partner employers who commit to recruit, hire, promote and retain military spouses. Since its inception in 2011, MSEP employers have hired more than 220,000 military spouses.

"Our partnership with MSEP is important to Hunt Military Communities, as is our commitment to continuously improve our service delivery to military communities, said Brian Stann, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hunt Military Communities. Military Spouses are not only an excellent source of talent, but they are also our target residents. Their perspective on our service and operations is incredibly valuable."

For those interested in viewing Hunt's induction into the partnership, the Defense Department will livestream the Welcome Remarks and Induction Ceremony on the Military OneSource and Spouse Education and Career Opportunities Facebook pages, and the Military OneSource YouTube channel at 1:30 p.m. EDT.

