Hunt Cancer Institute to Feature Allen E3 Solution

Scheduled to open in December, the Hunt Cancer Center will bring together the oncology expertise of Torrance Memorial and its partner, Cedars-Sinai, as well as community specialists.

The center is a two-story freestanding building on the Torrance Memorial Medical Center campus, where Allen's E3 has provided interactive patient engagement solutions since 2014. It will consolidate existing cancer treatment services in one location with an emphasis on patient-centered care. Centralized services include access to subspecialists in 60 types of cancer, nurse navigators, genetic counseling, clinical research trials, infusion and chemotherapy. Special attention was given to the center's infusion treatment area, making it as comfortable and relaxing as possible.

While patients undergo treatment in the infusion centers, Allen's mobile E3 touchscreen carts will put entertainment and health information at their fingertips. Each patient can choose television programs or movies, watch health education videos, access information about support groups or relax to soothing relaxation videos and soundtracks.

"Our interactive E3 solution is ideally suited for the infusion treatment environment, where treatments can span hours," said Robert Jensen, Allen Technologies vice president of experience & outcomes. "By putting entertainment, education, information and relaxation tools literally at the fingertips of patients, E3 helps make that time more comfortable and relaxing. We are thrilled that Torrance Memorial Medical Center selected Allen's E3 to be a part of this innovative project."

About Allen Technologies

Allen Technologies, the pioneer of interactive patient engagement solutions for 40 years, transforms the way hospitals engage, educate and empower patients. Allen helps hospitals impact patient outcomes, improve patient satisfaction and achieve operational efficiencies. Allen's multiplatform interactive patient engagement system, delivered via television, tablet and bedside monitor, is a robust patient-centric portal for customized patient education, in-room comfort control, and entertainment. Allen's E3 Patient Engagement Solution integrates seamlessly with electronic medical records and system platforms including HVAC, housekeeping and food service systems. Learn more at www.engagewithallen.com, www.facebook.com/allentechnologies or Twitter @allen_E3.

About the Hospital

Founded in 1925 by Jared Sidney and Helena Childs Torrance, Torrance Memorial Medical Center is a 533-bed, nonprofit medical center established to provide quality health care services predominantly to the residents of the South Bay, Peninsula and Harbor communities. Learn more at www.torrancememorial.org.

Sue Durio

sdurio@engagewithallen.com

SOURCE Allen Technologies

Related Links

https://www.engagewithallen.com

