Hunt Capital Partners Co-Hosting 2019 Investing in Puerto Rico Conference

NEW YORK, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunt Capital Partners, the tax credit syndication division of Hunt Companies, Inc., announced today it will co-host the Novogradac 2019 Investing In Puerto Rico Conference. The event is May 9-10 at the Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel & Casino in San Juan. The conference focuses on the strategies and practical solutions to encourage investment in affordable housing in Puerto Rico and the U.S Virgin Islands.

The agenda includes diverse topics for community development investors and others. Sessions planned are:

Investment and lending outlook for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands

and the Best practices for Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery funds

Other key subsidy programs to help development in Puerto Rico

Opportunity Zone, LIHTC, RAD, and NMTC Basics

"Puerto Rico has had a rough couple of years with devastating storms and economic downturns impacting the region and the overall housing market," noted Jeff Weiss, President of Hunt Capital Partners. "This conference offers investors a terrific two-day opportunity to learn how to make a significant impact in restoring affordable housing locally."

Hunt Capital Partners recently collaborated with McCormack Baron Salazar, the Puerto Rico Housing Finance Authority, and Citibank to raise more than $50 million in tax credit equity for a pair of San Juan developments known as Renaissance Square and Bayshore Villas. Completed in February 2019, the 140-unit Renaissance Square was the first development under the Puerto Rico Comprehensive Housing Plan and the island's first mixed-income development. Bayshore Villas features 174 units and an estimated completion date in Summer 2019.

"Hunt's diverse and interconnected platform offers a one-stop shop for developers and investors looking to create affordable housing," Weiss added. "We can invest, develop, and finance affordable housing anywhere. Hunt Companies offers a complete range of services spanning conventional multifamily, affordable housing, commercial real estate and infrastructure. These complementary offerings help our clients achieve tremendous efficiencies. This conference is the perfect venue to showcase our broad range of capabilities and seamless execution as we embark upon an investing strategy in the region."

For more information on the event, visit: https://www.novoco.com/events/novogradac-2019-investing-puerto-rico-conference

About Hunt Capital Partners

Hunt Capital Partners (HCP) is the syndication division of Hunt Companies, Inc. (Hunt). HCP specializes in the syndication of Federal and State Low-Income Housing, Historic and Solar Tax Credits. Since the successful launch of its first fund in the fall of 2011, HCP has raised over $1.7 billion in tax credit equity. Founded in 1947, Hunt is a privately held company that invests in businesses focused in the real estate and infrastructure markets. The activities of Hunt's affiliates and investees include investment management, mortgage banking, direct lending, loan servicing, asset management, property management, development, construction, consulting and advisory. For more information on Hunt Capital Partners, please visit www.huntcapitalpartners.com, or for Hunt Companies, please visit www.huntcompanies.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Brent Feigenbaum

Hunt Real Estate Capital

212-317-5730

Brent.Feigenbaum@huntcompanies.com

Pam Flores

773-218-9260

pamflo@ameritech.net

SOURCE Hunt Mortgage Group

Related Links

https://huntcapitalpartners.com

