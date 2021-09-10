Hunt Club Joins the 2021 Inc. 5000 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

Hunt Club brings its competitive edge to clients by tapping into its talent referral network of over 5M candidates. Tweet this

With fundamental shifts underway in the hiring market and talent preferences becoming ever more complex, Hunt Club brings its competitive edge to clients by tapping into its proprietary talent referral network of over 5 million candidates and 11,000+ subject matter experts. Reverse engineering the network effects of the talent market, Hunt Club's machine learning technology maps talent pools to identify target candidates in half the time it takes others to locate prospective candidates. Combining technology, node-driven network mapping, context-aligned introductions, and white-glove recruiting services, Hunt Club is able to connect, convince, and place the right talent faster than the competition.

"Hunt Club is changing the way search is done because we have been in the trenches innovating with leading technology companies as the market continues to make step-change shifts. Our experts, our tech, and our understanding of these changes in the market are accelerating our ability to solve the evolving challenges of our clients' rapid team growth," said Nick Cromydas, CEO and Founder of Hunt Club. "Joining the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America is a testament to the hard work and determination of the people working at our company. Our mission is to create the best hiring experience through technology and the largest talent network. Our growth demonstrates that our new approach to search is working."

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

