Hunt Club Launches First-Ever "Expert Network" Platform to Help Companies Land the Best Talent

CHICAGO, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunt Club, a new category of search firm helping companies leverage the power of relationships and referrals to achieve a better hiring experience, launches a web-based platform that allows members of their Expert community to connect with job opportunities and refer top talent directly from their professional networks to some of the most coveted roles across the country.

Hunt Club's Candidate Referral Platform allows members of the Expert network to play matchmaker, leveraging their social capital for some of the most impactful opportunities on the job market. Experts are presented with the most relevant referral opportunities that align with their industry expertise and location and are able to search their connections and refer their contacts directly from the platform.

In celebration of the launch, Hunt Club joins forces with Cara, a Chicago nonprofit organization creating a pathway out of poverty since 1991. As part of the partnership, Hunt Club will donate $50 to Cara for every Expert that makes a referral between February 3 and March 2, 2020.

"We are excited to launch our Candidate Referral Program for our Expert and candidate community as well as partner with Cara on this effort. We're always striving to better engage with our Experts and to leverage their relationships in order to drive top talent for our partners," said Nick Cromydas, Co-Founder & CEO, Hunt Club. "Our partnership with Cara is a perfect fit for Hunt Club and allows us to give back to an incredible organization with a powerful mission."

"We are thrilled to partner with Hunt Club to help build their amazing talent network and open more opportunities for people to find quality employment," said Maria Kim, President & CEO, Cara. "In keeping with Cara's core value of community, we look for partnerships with organizations that share our belief in the power of hope, jobs, and opportunity. The synergies between Hunt Club and Cara are great and we look forward to growing and strengthening this partnership."

About Hunt Club

Hunt Club is a new category of search firm helping companies leverage the power of relationships and referrals to achieve a better hiring experience. Hunt Club's proprietary technology transforms thousands of subject matter experts into the world's most powerful talent network. Through our network of over 10,000 experts and 5M+ candidates, Hunt Club has helped over 500 companies find and engage the very best talent. To join our Expert network, please visit experts.huntclub.com.

About Cara

Cara's mission is to unlock the power and purpose within our communities and ourselves to create real and lasting success. Through its personal and professional development and access to employment opportunities, Cara serves as a leader in poverty alleviation in Chicago and beyond. Since 1991, more than 6,500 people have been placed into more than 10,000 jobs and started on their path to self-sufficiency. Learn more at www.carachicago.org.

