Hunt Communities Officially Opens Cimarron Canyon Park

Hunt Communities President Justin Chapman highlighted the features for park visitors during a socially-distanced and intimate ceremony. There are shaded areas for play and lounging, picnic tables, native landscaping, and broad sidewalks. Cimarron Canyon Park is also home to El Paso's first bike "pump track" designed for young bikers to improve their cycling skills while having fun.

"We really have something for everyone here. If you're an active hiker or you just need to get outside for fresh air, this park has it all. And we are especially proud of the bike pump track which is geared for kids," said Chapman.

Cimarron, when fully built, will consist of more than 2,000 homes nestled among residential areas with direct access to preserved open space, regional trail systems, and the Franklin Mountain State Park.

The amenities at Cimarron Canyon Park complement five existing playgrounds, parks, miles of walking trails and beautiful homes in Cimarron. Hunt continues constructing new trailheads that will connect this community to the numerous established trails in the area.

Hunt is proud to recognize the following who helped make the park possible:

The Honorable Dee Margo, Mayor of City of El Paso

City of El Paso Parks & Recreation Department

City of El Paso Planning Department

Peter Svarzbein, City of El Paso District 1 Representative

Martin Morgades, Parks & Recreation Board Member, District 1

Ben Fyffe, Director of Cultural Affairs & Recreation for the City of El Paso

Guillermo Hernandez Jr., Park Project Review Coordinator

Kenneth Francis, Principal, Surroundings Studio

Joe Aguilar, Accent Landscape Contractors, Inc.

"The completion of Cimarron Canyon Park comes at a critical time in our community as we continue to combat the COVID-19 virus," said Mayor Dee Margo, "I commend all involved for creating an outdoor space citizens can enjoy while being active and taking care of themselves."

"I am beyond excited to see the development of Cimmaron Canyon Park. This is the result of a community partnership that serves the residents' desire for trailheads and trails, and enhances the neighborhood for all to enjoy. A huge congratulations to all involved," said City of El Paso District 1 Representative, Peter Svarzbein.

"Our ongoing commitment is to develop neighborhoods that embrace the natural surroundings of our community. Cimarron Canyon Park is a demonstration of Hunt's forward-thinking," added Chapman.

