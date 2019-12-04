Hunt Companies Finance Trust Declares Quarterly Dividend

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE: HCFT) ("we", "HCFT" or "the Company") announced the declaration of a cash dividend of $0.075 per share of common stock with respect to the fourth quarter of 2019. The dividend is payable on January 15, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 31, 2019.

About HCFT

Hunt Companies Finance Trust is a Maryland corporation focused on investing in, financing and managing transitional multifamily and other commercial real estate loans or securitizations.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust is externally managed and advised by Hunt Investment Management, LLC. For additional information about Hunt Investment Management, LLC, please see its form ADV and brochure (Part 2A of Form ADV) available at https://www.adviserinfo.sec.gov.

Investors, security holders and other interested persons may find additional information regarding the Company at the SEC's Internet site at http://www.sec.gov/ or the Company website www.huntcompaniesfinancetrust.com

