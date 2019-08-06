Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. Announces Investor Call for August 8, 2019

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE: HCFT) ("HCFT" or the "Company") announced today that it will host a conference call on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. EST to provide a business update and discuss the financial results for the second quarter of 2019. The conference call may be accessed by 1-866-682-6100 (US) or 1-862-298-0702 (International). Note: there is no passcode; please ask the operator to be joined into the Hunt Companies Finance Trust call. A live webcast, on a listen-only basis, is also available and can be accessed through the URL:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2022/31354

For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a recorded replay will be available for on-demand viewing approximately one hour after the end of the event through the Company's website https://huntcompaniesfinancetrust.com/ and by telephone dial-in. The replay call-in number is 1-888-539-4649 (US) or 1-754-333-7735 (International) with passcode 148293.

About Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. is a Maryland corporation focused on investing in, financing and managing transitional multifamily and other commercial real estate loans securitizations. Investors, security holders and other interested persons may find additional information regarding the Company at the SEC's Internet site at http://www.sec.gov/ or the Company website https://huntcompaniesfinancetrust.com/ or by directing requests to: Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc., 230 Park Avenue, 19th Floor, New York, NY 10169, Attention: Investor Relations.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. is externally managed and advised by Hunt Investment Management, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company. For additional information regarding Hunt Investment Management, LLC, please see its form ADV and brochure (Part 2A of Form ADV) available at www.adviserinfo.sec.gov

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements included in this press release, any related webcast / conference call and oral statements made by our representatives from time to time may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of our business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans and objectives. You can identify forward-looking statements by use of words such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "project," "could," "plan," "goal," "potential," 'estimate," "pro forma," "seek," "continue," "intend" or "anticipate" or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. Statements regarding the following subjects, among others, may be forward-looking: the return on equity; yield on investments; the ability to borrow to finance assets; and risks associated with investing in real estate assets, including changes in business conditions and the general economy. Forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations of our future performance, taking into account all information currently available to us on the date of this press release or the date on which such statements are first made. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements in this press release, any related webcast / conference call and/or any oral statements made by our representatives and should consider carefully the factors described in Part I, Item 1A "Risk Factors" in our annual reports on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and other current and periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), when evaluating these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond our control. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors are contained in our 2018 Form 10-K which is available on the SEC's Website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by applicable law, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.huntcompaniesfinancetrust.com

