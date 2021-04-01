Hunt Companies, Inc. Announces Pricing of $635 Million Senior Secured Notes Due 2029

EL PASO, Texas, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunt Companies, Inc. (" Hunt ") has announced today that it priced $635 million aggregate principal amount of 5.250% Senior Secured Notes due 2029 (the " Notes ") at an issue price of 100.000%. The offering is expected to close on April 9, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The Notes will mature on April 15, 2029.

Hunt intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes to refinance Hunt's 6.250% Senior Secured Notes due 2026 and to pay fees and expenses related to the transaction.

The Notes will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " Securities Act "), or under any state securities law, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. The Notes are being offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A under the Securities Act and outside the United States in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and oral statements made by Hunt's representatives from time to time may contain, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions, estimates and projections concerning future events and do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, changes in circumstances, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside management's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected financing, including the offering of the Notes and the intended use of proceeds therefrom. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "should" or similar words. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Potential investors, stockholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Hunt does not assume any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement after it is made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Hunt Companies, Inc.