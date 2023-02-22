Hunt Companies Inc., Hawai'i to bring 19 EV charging stations to Kalaeloa

KALAELOA, Hawaii, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunt Companies Inc., Hawai'i has selected Xeal to provide 19 public EV chargers for the state-of the-art Daniel Kahikina Akaka Department of Veterans Affairs Community-Based Outpatient Clinic in Kalaeloa. With this partnership, Xeal will introduce its EV chargers to Hawai'i for the first time.

"We are excited to partner with Xeal on this component of our new development," said Thomas Lee, Senior Vice President, Hunt Companies Development Division, Hawai'i. "Hunt is committed to being part of a more resilient and environmentally conscious Hawai'i. Our 19 EV chargers will serve as a valuable resource for our veterans, their families, doctors, staff, and the West O'ahu community."

Xeal's cost-efficient charging technology uses a self-reliant communication architecture — a secure and dependable option that eliminates the need for costly network infrastructure upgrades. Its user-friendly platform can be managed through an app using encrypted, token-based connectivity that circumvents unreliable Wi-Fi or cellular.

"We are excited to be working with Hunt Companies Inc., Hawai'i as they add EV charging to one of the nation's newest VA facilities," said Alexander Isaacson, Co-Founder and CEO at Xeal. "Hunt's exceptional leadership highlights the movement to make electric vehicles and EV charging accessible to everyone. Xeal is proud to offer the most reliable and secure EV charging solution to veterans, their families, and the community this clinic will call home."

The new chargers will be installed this summer. The public can use the EV charging stations after the Daniel K. Akaka VA Clinic opens in early 2024.

About Hunt Companies Inc., Hawai'i

With over 30 years of service in Hawai'i, Hunt's Development Division is recognized for its innovative use of underutilized government properties, its commitment to creating premier master-planned communities, a commitment to sound environmental, social and governance standards, and respect for the cultural and geographical riches of the Hawaiian Islands. In Hawai'i, Hunt is responsible for the development, revitalization, and asset management of more than 500 entitled acres and 500,000 square feet of industrial and commercial space.

Hunt is a diversified, family-owned holding company that invests in operating businesses, real estate assets and infrastructure assets. Hunt and its affiliates employ more than 4,300 people as part of affiliated businesses throughout the world. Learn more at www.huntcompanies.com.

About Xeal

Xeal is a hyper-growth, venture-backed technology startup headquartered in New York City. Xeal offers multifamily and commercial real estate owners and operators the ability to seamlessly install smart EV charging in their communities with little to no infrastructure upgrades. Clients manage these smart EV charging stations remotely through Xeal's dashboard, providing real-time data on charging sessions, energy management, utilization, and revenue share. Xeal's driver app employs token-based technology for EV drivers to gain reliable access to charging stations without relying on cellular or garage IT infrastructure. Through Apollo, a groundbreaking decentralized communication protocol, building owners can remotely control and monitor smart charging stations through a bi-directional management channel between user smartphones and EV chargers to establish a more secure, reliable, and cost-effective way to stay connected. Xeal delivers an entirely self-sufficient smart charging experience for drivers, enabling 100% uptime, 50x faster processing speed, and frictionless user experience. Experience Xeal's recent deployments here or visit www.xealenergy.com for more information.

