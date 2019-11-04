Hunt Companies, Inc. Signs a Definitive Agreement to Sell Hunt Real Estate Capital to ORIX Corporation USA

EL PASO, Texas, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunt Companies, Inc. ("Hunt") has entered into a definitive agreement to sell Hunt Real Estate Capital ("HREC") to ORIX Real Estate Capital ("OREC"), an affiliate of ORIX Corporation ("ORIX"). ORIX is a Tokyo-based financial services firm.

Under Hunt's ownership, HREC has grown into a top-20 non-bank multifamily lender with a full suite of Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA, bridge and mezzanine lending solutions. HREC employs over 250 professionals and maintains 25 offices across the United States.

HREC's growth, demonstrated success and ultimate sale to ORIX is a testament to Hunt's strategy to deploy capital into best-in-class operating businesses, real estate assets and infrastructure assets that benefit from Hunt's capital resources and 70-year history as an owner and operator of real assets.

Hunt expects the sale to close in 2019, subject to customary closing conditions, third party consents and regulatory approvals.

Hunt Companies, Inc.

Hunt is a diversified, family-owned holding company that invests in operating businesses, real estate assets and infrastructure assets. Founded in 1947, Hunt builds its reputation on integrity and performance. With a focus on excellence in corporate governance, Hunt is committed to a culture of transparency for employees, clients, investors and the communities it serves. Hunt and its affiliates employ over 7,000 employees across the United States and Europe. Learn more at www.huntcompanies.com .

