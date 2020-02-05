Hunt Companies, Inc. Signs a Definitive Agreement to Sell Its Interest in Pinnacle to Cushman & Wakefield

EL PASO, Texas, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunt Companies, Inc. ("Hunt") has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its majority interest in Pinnacle Property Management Services, LLC ("Pinnacle") to Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK).

Hunt invested in Pinnacle in 2014. Today, Pinnacle manages more than 169,000 units across 839 properties for a variety of top multifamily owners including institutional, private and foreign investors, financial institutions, pension funds, private partnerships, sole owners, and government housing groups.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of all applicable antitrust approvals.

Hunt Companies, Inc.

Hunt, based in El Paso, Texas, is a diversified, family-owned holding company that invests in operating businesses, real estate assets and infrastructure assets. Since its founding in 1947, Hunt's size and scope have grown substantially while gaining considerable expertise across multiple real asset sectors. Hunt's reputation is built on integrity and performance. Hunt is committed to a culture of transparency for employees, clients, investors, and the communities it serves. Hunt and its affiliates employ over 3,000 employees across the United States and Europe. Learn more at www.huntcompanies.com .

SOURCE Hunt Companies, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.huntcompanies.com

