Hunt Demarest with Paar Melis and Associates, Expert Accounting & Tax Services Specializing in Automotive Repair Shops

MOUNT AIRY, Md., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunt Demarest, CPA/ABV of Paar Melis and Associates (a specialized accounting and tax firm for automotive repair shops) educates shop owners to make better financial decisions, resulting in greater success for them, and their shops. Hunt released a blog post with information about his monthly livestream "LIVE with Hunt," where he answers live questions about the financial and business side of owning an automotive shop from anyone who joins the group "your perfect shop."

"To answer your tax, accounting, business management, bookkeeping and general questions about automotive repair industry financials," Hunt said. "This helps not only Paar Melis' clients but can assist shop owners in asking the right questions of their own people, especially if their financial managers, bookkeepers, or accountants are not industry specific. The more you know, the better you can help your business perform," he added.

"What do I have to do to join the next one?"

Go to Facebook.

Join the group "'Your Perfect Shop: https://www.facebook.com/groups/456843564896104'"

Hunt Demarest of Paar Melis and Associates, is qualified to speak on best practices and strategies because Paar Melis and Associates have been providing unparalleled tax and accounting services to the automotive repair industry since 1992. They have over 600 auto repair shop clients. They are knowledgeable about specific tax laws that pertain to repair shops as well as most POS/SMS systems they use. That allows them to help shop owners really understand their financials so they can work together to improve the shop's profitability. Since the automotive repair industry is their focus, they can provide industry specific insight that other accountants cannot provide. According to a current client, Brian Moak of "Heart Certified Auto Care" in Chicago, IL, "Paar Melis has been able to really help us master our data at a level that I have not yet been able to do with any other provider that I've worked with. Part of the big excitement around working with Paar Melis is that that data is why we think we'll be able to catapult past our previous record year… I've never had the type of partnership that I'm feeling from an accountant before."

About Paar Melis and Associates

Paar Melis and Associates was founded by Jason Paar and Reed Melis who have a wealth of experience providing expert accounting and tax service to automotive repair businesses since 1992. Services provided by Paar Melis include Accounting Services, Tax Returns, Bookkeeping, Valuations, Payroll, Succession Planning, QuickBooks Training, cleanup and tailoring. Visit www.PaarMelis.com for more information.

About Business By The Numbers Podcast

On the Business by the Numbers Podcast, every week, Hunt Demarest discusses the financial side of owning an auto repair shop, helping shop owners nationwide develop a core understanding of their shop's financials. Visit https://paarmelis.com/business-by-the-numbers

