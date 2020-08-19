Hunt Energy Announces Scott Burton as New CEO of Hunt Perovskite Technologies

DALLAS, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunt Energy announced today the addition of Scott Burton as the new chief executive officer of its solar technology company, Hunt Perovskite Technologies (HPT).

"We are absolutely thrilled to have Scott join our perovskite technology team," said Hunter Hunt, chief executive officer of Hunt Energy. "Scott's years of experience both in the solar industry and in the manufacturing space make him uniquely suited to lead HPT through the next phase of our growth."

Burton previously served as CEO of Reel Solar, CEO of Parity Solar, COO of Solibro GmbH, and headed up technology acquisitions for Hanergy Group. Burton is experienced in solar panel manufacturing and was also involved in the development, financing and construction of over 100 photovoltaic projects in China, USA, Germany and Italy. He has also established successful manufacturing businesses in China and Malaysia for Seagate, Advanced Energy, Brooks Automation and Keystone Inc. Burton holds a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute and an M.S. in Materials Science from Stanford University.

"The development of solar perovskite technology is really the only area of photovoltaics that is truly exciting right now, and HPT is leading the way," said Burton. "I look forward to working with the Hunt team to build upon their previous success and to bring in additional strategic investment to help take their manufacturing technology to the next level."

HPT has been engaged in metal halide perovskite solar cell development since 2013. During that time, Hunt has been working as a corporate partner with researchers at the U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) and is a founding member of NREL's new consortium for the development of metal halide perovskite manufacturing technologies. To date, Hunt has been granted 18 patents by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and 30 additional patents by various foreign patent offices.

In December 2019, HPT announced that it had successfully demonstrated that its ink-based process was able to produce a perovskite solar cell that exceeded key benchmarks recognized by the solar cell manufacturing industry and exceeded the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) durability thresholds while reaching efficiency performance levels of 18%.

"Our results show that our technology has achieved both improved durability and high efficiency, and we have done it using a scalable, potentially lower cost manufacturing process," said Michael Irwin, chief technology officer for HPT. "With the inclusion of a solar industry veteran such as Scott, we are well-positioned to complete our transition from R&D to commercialization."

About HPT

HPT specializes in the development of highly-stable and efficient metal halide perovskite materials for use in single-junction PV solar panels for the utility-scale market. It is part of a larger privately-owned group of companies managed by the Ray L. Hunt family that engages in oil and gas exploration, refining, power, real estate, ranching and private equity investments. For more information, visit www.huntperovskite.com.

Contact: Paul Schulze

(214) 978-8534

SOURCE Hunt Perovskite Technologies

Related Links

https://huntperovskite.com

