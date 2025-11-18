Hunt Energy Company Selects Amazon Leo for Secure Satellite Connectivity to Transform Energy Operations; Announces New Division, Skyward

DALLAS, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunt Energy Company, L.P. (Hunt) announces today a strategic agreement with Amazon Leo to implement secure, reliable satellite connectivity across its energy management operations. This collaboration will enable Hunt to digitize and modernize operations, even in the most remote environments around the world, significantly improving operational efficiency and security.

"We created Amazon Leo to connect areas that have traditionally been difficult to reach, and we've designed the system with the performance, security and reliability to meet the needs of business customers across a wide range of industries," said Chris Weber, Vice President of Enterprise and Consumer Business at Amazon Leo. "Hunt Energy is one of the first energy customers to adopt Amazon Leo and begin testing the network, and we look forward to seeing how the network can improve efficiency across their operations."

By implementing Amazon Leo satellite technology, Hunt will establish truly private, secure connectivity across its operations, strengthening its critical infrastructure securely while improving data collection capabilities from remote assets. This will transform Hunt's operational capabilities, connectivity reliability, and enable real-time monitoring and analytics.

"Hunt sees multiple use cases for Amazon Leo services to connect worksites and people to improve efficiency and simplify processes. Hunt will deploy Amazon Leo solutions across its multiple business units and divisions to transform how we operate. Additionally, we are excited to introduce a new division of Hunt, known as Skyward, to empower others with strong and reliable connectivity," said Hunter Hunt, CEO of Hunt Energy and Board Chairman of Skyward.

Skyward is part of Hunt's vision to create seamless digital experiences for its customers. Skyward offers a range of products and services, including the integration of advanced security tools to protect customer data and networks, power solutions to extend possibilities in remote areas, and managed services for automation and simplification of the installation and operation of connectivity solutions.

"Customers want seamless digital experiences, and Skyward will deliver world-class services. We will help customers reimagine and implement the way they connect their people and devices, improve operations, solve business challenges, and create new opportunities," said Justin Green, President of Skyward.

Skyward's approach helps customers overcome common day-to-day business challenges.

Skyward offers:

Integrated Edge Solutions – Skyward will offer power solutions, including battery and solar, mounts and protectors for terminals, video management systems and cameras, and integrated networking and security software and hardware.

Managed Services – Skyward will provide customers network monitoring services to manage the risk of outages and accelerate resolution, including automation and AI capabilities. Support plans will also be available to ensure customers have access to critical issue resolution 24/7.

Field Support – Skyward services will include site planning, field support, installation, and implementation services.

Architecture and Security Services – Skyward will provide guidance and planning to ensure that enterprise-grade solutions are compliant with regulated industries, performant, and well-architected for security.

Telecommunication Services – Skyward will deliver comprehensive telecommunication support, vendor management, and sourcing options to ensure the correct technology and providers are accessible for specific connectivity needs.

Cloud and Datacenter Integration – Skyward will integrate various edge solutions and data centers utilizing secure connectivity options.

For more information, to discuss your connectivity challenges, or to schedule a consultation, please visit https://skywardconnect.com or contact us at [email protected].

About Hunt Energy Company, L.P.

Founded in 1934, Hunt is a private, family-owned Company with a 90+ year history in global energy and real estate development. Operating across four continents, Hunt has built and managed a wide range of infrastructure, including upstream oil and gas facilities, pipelines, refineries, LNG terminals, high-voltage transmission systems, and other complex assets. By combining Hunt's deep expertise in energy and real estate, Hunt delivers integrated solutions for the next generation of AI-driven infrastructure globally.

About Skyward

Skyward is the newest member of the Hunt Family of Companies. Skyward delivers connectivity for digital operations, specializing in satellite technology. Skyward simplifies the delivery of secure, reliable, and affordable connectivity solutions, empowering businesses to improve operations, solve challenges, and create new opportunities.

Media Contact for Skyward/Hunt Energy Company: Paul Schulze, [email protected]

SOURCE Hunt Energy