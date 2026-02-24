HUNT ENERGY NETWORK ACQUIRES 100MW BATTERY FROM RECURRENT ENERGY

DALLAS, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunt Energy Network, L.L.C, today announced it recently closed on its acquisition of the 100-megawatt (MW) Fort Duncan battery energy storage system (BESS) facility from Recurrent Energy. With this acquisition, Hunt Energy Network and its affiliates now own and operate 33 BESS facilities in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) with a combined capacity of 420MW.

This newly acquired BESS facility is located in Eagle Pass, Texas, and was commissioned in June 2025. With its 100 MW nameplate capacity, it can generate 200 megawatt hours (MWh) to relieve local congestion and system level stress. Fort Duncan BESS is a 100% merchant facility.

"We are fully committed to dramatically growing our presence within ERCOT, and this acquisition is a strong step towards achieving that goal," said Pat Wood, Executive Chairman of Hunt Energy Network. "With strong financial backing from Manulife Investment Management, we are actively looking to acquire additional BESS and generation assets within ERCOT in the near term."

Ismael Guerrero, CEO of Recurrent Energy, added, "We are very pleased to complete the sale of Fort Duncan Storage to Hunt Energy Network. The project has demonstrated exceptional performance and has become a reliable and responsive asset for the Texas grid. This transaction is an important milestone in our strategic initiative to selectively monetize projects to support our continued growth."

Since 2021, Hunt Energy Network has deployed 32 distribution-level BESS facilities throughout ERCOT with a capacity of 10MW each. Hunt Energy Network operates these assets through its 24/7 operations center and its proprietary TraDER QSE optimization and asset management platform, which will be operating this transmission-level 100MW Fort Duncan BESS as well. TraDER is optimized for operations within ERCOT and is available for use by other 3rd party generation facilities.

"Our TraDER platform is designed to smoothly assimilate new facilities into our system," said Stephanie Kroger, President and CEO of Hunt Energy Network. "As we grow and acquire assets, TraDER will ensure that our complete portfolio of facilities throughout ERCOT will operate at optimal efficiency."

For this transaction, Hunt Energy Network was advised by TenOaks Power & Infrastructure.

About Hunt Energy Network

Hunt Energy Network is a Dallas-based developer and operator of dispatchable energy resources. The company utilizes its TraDER platform to site distributed energy resources, integrate those resources into competitive markets, and operate those resources as optimized portfolios. It is part of a larger privately-owned group of companies managed by the Ray L. Hunt family that engages in oil and gas exploration, refining, power, real estate, ranching and private equity investments. For more information, visit www.huntenergynetwork.com.

