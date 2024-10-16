HUNT, HACK, AND GAME WITH HONKAI: STAR RAIL's SILVER WOLF-THEMED COLLABORATION LAUNCH FROM HYTE

Exclusive Silver Wolf-Themed Y70 Character Case Now Available on HYTE.com; World-Wide Launches Set for United States, Canada, Mexico, and Japan

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It's "time to pull" as HYTE, a leading manufacturer of cutting-edge PC components and peripherals, is thrilled to share the new product line-up inspired by the popular HONKAI: STAR RAIL character Silver Wolf, which includes officially licensed Silver Wolf-branded PC cases is now available for purchase on HYTE.com. HYTE is also celebrating its first HoYoverse collaboration with various global in-store debuts of the Silver Wolf product line worldwide, which includes the official launch party at Micro Center's Tustin, CA storefront.

HONKAI: STAR RAIL fans can upgrade their gaming set-ups with the Official HYTE Y70 Silver Wolf Limited Edition Case. The case stunningly displays the hacker and gamer girl, Silver Wolf, on the front and side tempered glass panels, with iconography, signature marks, lore-accurate easter eggs, and lavender accents adorned across the entire case.

HYTE and iBUYPOWER, a leading system integrator specializing in high-performance custom and pre-built gaming PCs, is partnering with Micro Center to host a special two-day launch party on Nov. 2-3 in Tustin, CA, where fans can meet with HONKAI: STAR RAIL content creators, participate in various on-site activities based on the game for exclusive take home items, and purchase the RDY Y70 Silver Wolf prebuilt gaming system, along with components from HYTE's Silver Wolf product line. For more information, including details on how to RSVP for the event, please visit: https://hyte.co/silverwolfmc-rsvp

Players can also look forward to several in-store launches for the Silver Wolf product line around the world starting on Nov. 2, including Canada Computers & Electronics (Canada), DD Tech (Mexico), and Links Japan (Japan).

Those who set a deposit for the RDY Y70 Silver Wolf Stellaron Hunters Upgrade, which comes with a fully equipped gaming PC that is powered by an Intel® Core™ i9-14900KF CPU and an ASUS GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER - 12GB GPU, will soon be able to complete the preorder and be one of the first to receive the full system. General availability of the systems is estimated to open up in early November. The Silver Wolf keycaps bundle, which comes with 252 individual keycaps that are fully compatible with ANSI/ISO/JIS WW keyboards and feature a Silver Wolf-inspired gradient design, is available for pre-order and is estimated to ship in December 2024.

In addition, the popular streetwear & merchandise brand M.RAGE specializing in science-fiction and anime-inspired fashion is partnering with iBUYPOWER to feature its HONKAI: STAR RAIL apparel for sale on iBUYPOWER's official gear store soon.

AVAILABILITY

The Official HYTE Y70 Silver Wolf Case Bundle is now available for purchase at HYTE.com and will soon be available in-store at Micro Center locations across the US. These items will also be available at select stores through Canada Computers & Electronics in Canada, DD Tech in Mexico, and Links Japan in Japan. The case is priced at an MSRP of $299.00.

The HYTE Silver Wolf "100% Break" Keycap Set and Desk Pad Bundle is currently available for preorder on HYTE.com and other worldwide resellers with an estimated ship date of December 2024. It will be priced at an MSRP of $129.99.

The RDY Y70 Silver Wolf Edition system is estimated to be available for purchase at iBUYPOWER.com, and at Micro Center in early November. Notifications to complete the Stellaron Hunters upgrade preorder will be sent out soon. The system will be priced at an MSRP of $2299.

M.RAGE's line of HONKAI: STAR RAIL-inspired line of jackets is estimated to be available for purchase at iBUYPOWER.com in Q4 2024 and is priced at an MSRP of $135.00.

WEBPAGES

To purchase components from HYTE's HONKAI: STAR RAIL product line-up, please visit: https://hyte.co/hsr-sw-pr

To preorder the RDY Y70 Silver Wolf system from iBUYPOWER.com, please visit: https://ibp.gg/swrdy-pr

To purchase the Silver Wolf product line at retailers, please visit the following links:

Micro Center (US): https://hyte.co/microcenter

Canada Computers & Electronics ( Canada ): https://hyte.co/CanadaComputers

): https://hyte.co/CanadaComputers DD Tech ( Mexico ): https://hyte.co/DDTech

): https://hyte.co/DDTech Links Japan ( Japan ): https://hyte.co/LinksJapan

VIDEO

To watch the Official HYTE Y70 Silver Wolf video, please visit: https://hyte.co/YT-silverwolf

IMAGES

For additional images of the Official HYTE Y70 Silver Wolf case and accessories, please visit: https://hyte.co/silverwolf-mc-pr

ABOUT HYTE

HYTE is a lifestyle-centered brand focused on enhancing play with its fresh and innovative PC components and accessories. Designed to fuel passions in gaming, music, the arts and entertainment, all HYTE products are rigorously researched and tested before they are brought to fruition. HYTE, as a company and its products, are inspired by the needs and behaviors of its community and the many ways people play.

HYTE is committed to designing products to help people experience play throughout their lifestyle, no matter what that may be.

HYTE is a subsidiary brand of iBUYPOWER, a leading manufacturer of high-performance custom gaming PCs. HYTE, and its logo are registered trademarks of iBUYPOWER in the United States and/or other countries. Pricing, availability, features and specifications are subject to change without notice. For more information, please visit: http://www.hyte.com

ABOUT HONKAI: STAR RAIL

Honkai: Star Rail is a space fantasy RPG title with a journey through immense worlds of the unknown. The player takes on the role of "Trailblazer," a courageous individual implanted with a powerful artifact, the Stellaron, and bearing the determination to unravel the mysteries surrounding the fabled "Cancer of All Worlds" and Aeons. The game features fantasy elements with myths and legends integrated into the space sci-fi story. Combined with the intuitive turn-based combat system, diverse and distinctive companions, and immersive storylines that together compose an interstellar melody filled with captivating worlds, each brimming with unique cultures, awe-inspiring landscapes, and mythical wonders to explore.

ABOUT HoYoverse

HoYoverse is committed to providing immersive virtual world experiences to players around the world. We have brought fans popular games including Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail, Honkai Impact 3rd, Tears of Themis, and Zenless Zone Zero, as well as a wide range of entertainment content.

Community is at the heart of everything we do. We are devoted to engaging fans and fostering an enthusiastic and inclusive global community that provides access and encouragement for people to share their passion for ACG (Animation, Comics, and Games) through their own creativity and skills.

Pushing the boundaries of imagination, we consistently explore cutting-edge game development technologies, and have accumulated leading technical capabilities in cel shading, cloud gaming, and other fields.

SOURCE HYTE