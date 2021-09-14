Hunt Heroes Foundation Helps Support Afghan Refugees Housed at Fort Lee, Virginia Army Base

EL PASO, Texas, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunt Heroes Foundation (HHF), the non-profit organization founded by Hunt Military Communities (HMC), is donating clothing and needed supplies to support hundreds of Afghan refugees at Fort Lee Army Base in Virginia.

Afghan refugees arriving at Fort Lee are being housed until they receive their visas and are relocated to their new homes in the United States. Most are arriving with nothing more than the clothing on their backs, many with families of four to seven, including children and even newborn babies.

"These families had to drop everything to evacuate; they need clothing, hygiene supplies, baby formula, diapers, backpacks, and many more necessary items," stated Lynette Hegeman, HHF President. "Hunt Heroes Foundation is pleased to be able to support these individuals at a time when support is most needed."

The first arrival on July 30 included two hundred refugees; now, Fort Lee is housing over a thousand. Volunteers, including advanced individual training soldiers from the 262nd Quartermaster Battalion, have come together at Fort Lee to provide the Afghan immigrants three meals a day, medical screening, and even recreational facilities for the families and children.

"We are so grateful for the tremendous response of our community at Fort Lee for all they're doing to help the Afghan refugees," said Senior Command Chaplain, Chaplain (COL) Thomas Allen. We will continue to support these efforts as more families arrive on base."

The first donation of clothes and supplies from HHF arrived at Fort Lee on September 7, 2021. These items have been collected and sorted by volunteers and then passed along for distribution to the Afghan families.

About Hunt Heroes Foundation

Formed in 2018, the Hunt Heroes Foundation proudly serves military families, partners, and communities through opportunities and ideas generated by our people and partnerships. Together, the HHF will discover new ways to ensure we help bring a positive change to the communities in which we live and work.

About Hunt Military Communities

Hunt Military Communities, the largest military housing owner, offers unsurpassed quality and service to more than 165,000 residents in approximately 52,000 homes on Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Army installations across the USA. We do this through our core values: safety, kindness, efficiency, enthusiasm and selflessness and our 5-Star Service commitment. With a 50-year legacy and a partnership with the Department of Defense, HMC strives to ensure the integrity of our military communities and the families who live there. For more information, visit www.huntmilitarycommunities.com .

