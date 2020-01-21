Hunt Heroes Foundation Offering Thousands of Dollars in Scholarship Grants For Service Members and Their Dependents

CHICAGO, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunt Heroes Foundation (HHF), the non-profit organization founded by Hunt Military Communities (HMC), is excited to announce it has recently started accepting applications for its 2nd annual HHF scholarship grants.

Applicants to the Hunt Heroes Foundation Scholarship Program must be:

A high school senior or high school graduate or a current postsecondary undergraduate at an accredited two- or four-year college, university or vocational school or a trade school student; or

Planning to enroll in full-time undergraduate study at an accredited two- or four-year college, university or vocational-technical school for the entire upcoming academic year

A qualified applicant must be one of the following:

An active-duty Service Member, National Guard or Reservist of one of the five branches of the United States Armed Services (Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, Coast Guard) and with current military identification provided to HHF if selected as a recipient; or

A dependent of a Service Member (spouse, or child), prepared to provide documentation of dependent status to HHF if selected as a recipient by providing (a) birth certificate; (b) custody or guardianship order from a court with authority; and/or (c) marriage certificate; and be

Dependent children are defined as natural and legally adopted children or stepchildren living in the employee's household or primarily supported by the employee.

"We are pleased, for the second year, to help enable the ongoing education of military members and their families. Last year we were able to help nine worthy students and awarded $20,000," stated John Ehle, HMC President. "Because of the generous donations we received this year, we are able to increase scholarship awards and recognize 12 recipients and award $30,000 in scholarship grants in 2020. We will continue to grow the program each year and help as many people as we can."

If selected as a recipient, the student will receive an award ranging from $1,000 to $5,000. Up to twelve (12) awards will be granted as follows:

Three $5,000 awards for 2-year associates program or 4-year undergraduate studies;

awards for 2-year associates program or 4-year undergraduate studies; Four $2,500 awards for vocational-technical programs or certificates, or 2-year associates program or 4-year undergraduate studies program; and

awards for vocational-technical programs or certificates, or 2-year associates program or 4-year undergraduate studies program; and Five $1,000 awards for vocational-technical programs or certificates, 2-year associates program, or 4-year undergraduate studies program.

Scholarship recipients are selected based on community involvement, demonstrated leadership and participation in school and community activities, work experience, statement of goals and aspirations, unusual personal or family circumstances, an outside appraisal, and two (300 words or less) essays responding to the following questions:

How has being a part of the military or part of a military family affected your life? What would you like to change in your community, and how would you do it?

Scholarship America, a third party independent consultant, will coordinate, evaluate, and select the scholarship recipients.

All scholarships must be filled out online at: https://www.scholarsapply.org/huntheroesscholarship/

The deadline to submit a nomination is 3:00 p.m. Central Standard Time, February 21, 2020, or until 50 applications are received, whichever comes first. For questions or issues with the scholarship process, nominees are encouraged to email: huntheroesscholarship@scholarshipamerica.org

About Hunt Heroes Foundation

Formed in 2018, the Hunt Heroes Foundation proudly serves military families, partners and communities through opportunities and ideas generated by our people and partnerships. Together, the HHF will discover new ways to ensure we help bring a positive change to the communities in which we live and work

About Hunt Military Communities

As the largest owner of military housing in the nation, Hunt Military Communities offers unsurpassed quality and service to more than 200,000 residents in over 52,000 homes on Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Army installations throughout the country. With a 50-year legacy and a partnership with the Department of Defense, Hunt strives to build communities characterized by three clear promises: 5-star service, connectedness, and a culture of trust. For more information, visit www.huntmilitarycommunities.com.

