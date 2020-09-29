Hunt Marketing Announces Launch of New Website

OXFORD, Miss., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunt Marketing, a marketing firm based in Oxford, Mississippi, announces the launch of its new website.

The company, founded in 2009 by Will Hunt, has redesigned its website in order to bring a fresh, vibrant look to its own brand while showcasing its client work and its team. Updates to the site include the introduction of new brand colors, employee photos with props that give insight into each team member's personality and five client case studies that give an in-depth look at the agency's capabilities and successes.

A mockup of three main pages on the new Hunt Marketing website

"We're very excited to share our new website with current and potential clients, as well as our community who supports us every day," says Hunt Marketing CEO and President Will Hunt. "This website better represents who we are as a firm now and all of the services we have to offer."

Over its 11 years of business, Hunt Marketing has expanded to include a group of eight individuals with various skill sets. The firm has clients in seven states and works with both national and regional brands. Their services, which range from full-scale campaigns to project work, include branding, community engagement, digital, social, traditional and video work, each of which is detailed on the new website.

"We wanted the feel of our new site to be modern and clean while making sure it's responsive for users," says Senior Graphic Designer Will Moore. "We want everyone who visits the site to have an enjoyable experience where they can get to know who we are and what we do."

To explore Hunt Marketing's new website, visit huntmarketingfirm.com. The company invites people to connect with them by calling 662-380-2138 or emailing [email protected].

Hunt Marketing is located in Oxford, Mississippi. We work with clients in various industries to bring their visions to life. Our goal is to help you cultivate connection so you can grow. Learn more about us today at huntmarketingfirm.com .

