Hunt Marketing Launches Enhanced Branding and Planning Packages

OXFORD, Miss., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to better serve their clients, Hunt Marketing, an advertising agency based in Oxford, Miss., is launching two enhanced planning and branding packages: Roadmap to Success and Fresh, New Look.

Rather than a traditional marketing plan, Roadmap to Success is an actionable guide that includes five components: market research, target audiences, strengths and weaknesses, positioning strategy and budget. Fresh, New Look takes Hunt Marketing's current branding services and elevates them into a full brand identity package.

The five components of the HM Roadmap to Sucess

"We set ourselves apart from competitors in multiple ways, two of which are great customer service and outstanding creative," says Caitlyn Ross, account executive at Hunt Marketing. "With the launch of our Roadmap to Success and Fresh, New Look packages, we're taking what we already do well and turning them into tangible guides for our clients."

These upgraded offerings come after a successful 2020 for this small agency, who plans to continue their growth throughout 2021 while focusing on serving and guiding their clients through the changing marketing landscape.

"We're a thriving agency in a well-known small town in rural America, and our team successfully navigated the challenges of 2020," says CEO & President Will Hunt. "We've seen amazing results for our clients on social and digital platforms as well as traditional and connected TV, especially live content, such as sports. We're excited to achieve even better results for them in 2021."

In addition to these updated offerings, Hunt Marketing provides services ranging from full-scale campaigns to project work, including community engagement, digital, social, traditional and video work.

"These service packages are another way for us to show clients we have the action steps and implementation capabilities needed to bring their vision for their organization to life," says Kallen Alderman, senior content strategist.

Hunt Marketing invites you to connect with their team at 202-436-4350, [email protected] or huntmarketingfirm.com/contact.

Hunt Marketing is located in Oxford, Miss. We work with clients in various industries to bring their visions to life. Our goal is to help you cultivate connection so you can grow. Learn more about us today at huntmarketingfirm.com .

Media Contact:

Will Hunt, CEO & President of Hunt Marketing

Phone: 202-436-4350

Email: [email protected]

Related Images

hunt-marketing-roadmap-to-success.jpg

Hunt Marketing Roadmap to Success

The five components of the HM Roadmap to Success

Related Links

huntmarketingfirm.com

huntmarketingfirm.com/contact

SOURCE Hunt Marketing