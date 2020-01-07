Hunt Military Communities Awarded 2019 Power Partner Award

Hunt received the award for the solar panels installed on 284 homes at Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter, S.C. In collaboration with Duke Energy, Hunt installed 1,350 kilowatts DC (kWdc) of generating capacity that is helping reduce utility bills for the housing project. Duke Energy performed extensive feeder studies to ensure that the solar panels integrated well into our system. The project was enabled by a Duke Energy rebate of more than $1 million.

"This is a great example of Hunt's internal capabilities as well as our commitment to our external partnerships with the Air Force, Air Force Civil Engineer Center (AFCEC), Shaw base leadership, and Duke Energy," said John Hoyt, Vice President for Hunt Military Communities. "Moreover, this project is helping to offset approximately 40% of the total annual electrical consumption at Shaw Military Housing and all of those savings are kept at the project and will benefit the sustainment of the houses for our airman."

"This is part of our ongoing effort to support the U.S. Air Force in meeting its long-term energy goals across the country," explained Abe Weiner, Vice President at Hunt. "The Shaw Solar project exemplifies how public-private partnerships are able to enhance energy sustainability and resiliency greatly."

"The businesses and organizations selected for this award are truly outstanding," said Chris Edge, Duke Energy vice president of large business customers. "Each one is determined to serve customers and stakeholders in ways that benefit their companies and their communities, and delivers value to Duke Energy as well."

About Hunt Military Communities

Hunt's Military Communities division is a 50-year partnership created between the Department of Defense and Hunt through the Military Housing Privatization Act. As part of the partnership, Hunt owns approximately 52,000 units spread across more than 40 military installations on Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Army installations and is the largest privatized military housing developer in the nation. For more information, visit www.huntmilitarycommunities.com.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy, a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S. It employs 30,000 people and has an electric generating capacity of 51,000 megawatts through its regulated utilities, and 3,000 megawatts through its nonregulated Duke Energy Renewables unit.

Duke Energy is transforming its customers' experience, modernizing the energy grid, generating cleaner energy and expanding natural gas infrastructure to create a smarter energy future for the people and communities it serves. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure unit's regulated utilities serve approximately 7.7 million retail electric customers in six states – North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. The Gas Utilities and Infrastructure unit distributes natural gas to more than 1.6 million customers in five states – North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The Duke Energy Renewables unit operates wind and solar generation facilities across the U.S., as well as energy storage and microgrid projects.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2019 "World's Most Admired Companies" list, and Forbes' 2019 "America's Best Employers" list. More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos, videos and other materials. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

