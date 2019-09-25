Hunt Military Communities Hosts Helping Hands Week

On Friday, September 20, 2019, Fort Lee Family Housing employees volunteered by painting the exterior of a home and planting trees and shrubs for a family in need. Rebuilding Together Richmond is a regional affiliate of the national Rebuilding Together organization. They help people and neighborhoods in need by bringing together nearly 1,000 volunteers annually to repair homes and community spaces in Richmond, Henrico, Chesterfield, Petersburg, and Hopewell. As a proven leader in the community for over 27 years, they have the skills and resources to provide critical home repair services and safety modifications to those who need it the most. They serve nearly 80 homeowners each year and impact hundreds more with their community space projects, thanks to the help of our volunteers and skilled laborers. (rebuildingtogetherrichmond.org)

Hunt's Helping Hands Week is about using employees' time, energy and skills for an experience that helps to create a strong team spirit, while at the same time helping support critical community organizations. Employees unanimously agree – this is an immensely rewarding experience.

