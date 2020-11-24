Hunt Military Communities teams up with Toys for Tots to brighten the holidays for children in need. Tweet this

"As we approach the holiday season, we recognize this year might be tougher than previous years due to the pandemic," said John Ehle, President of Hunt Military Communities. "With so many families struggling, Hunt Military Communities wants to give back to those in need in a safe yet meaningful way. We are proud to support this impactful organization each year to help brighten the holiday season for children across the country."

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's Toys for Tots Program will adhere to federal, state, and local guidelines for toy collection and distribution. As a longstanding supporter of the military community, HMC values the opportunity to participate in the Toys for Tots Program and further support millions of families who are struggling during the holiday season.

About Hunt Military Communities

Hunt Military Communities, the largest military housing owner, offers unsurpassed quality and service to more than 165,000 residents in approximately 52,000 homes on Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Army installations across the USA. We do this through our core values: safety, kindness, efficiency, enthusiasm and selflessness and our 5-Star Service commitment. With a 50-year legacy and a partnership with the Department of Defense, HMC strives to ensure the integrity of our military communities and the families who live there. For more information, visit www.huntmilitarycommunities.com .

About Toys for Tots

Toys for Tots, a 73-year national charitable program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, provides happiness and hope to disadvantaged children during each Christmas holiday season. The toys, books and other gifts collected and distributed byt the Marines offer these children recognition, confidence and a positive memory for a lifetime. It is such experiences that help children become responsible citizens and caring members of their community. Last year the Marine Corps fulfilled the holiday hopes and dreams of over 7 million less fortunate children in over 800 communities nationwide. Since 1947 over 265 million children have been assisted. For more information, visit www.toysfortots.org.

SOURCE Hunt Military Communities