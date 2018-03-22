Hunt Mortgage Group Facilitates the Acquisition of a Multifamily Property Located in Sandy Springs, Georgia

This garden‐style multifamily complex has a total of 102‐units. The loan is structured as a 36‐month floating rate loan with two options to extend the loan term for a period of 12 months each. The financing was arranged by Majority Capital Advisors Inc., a New York City based advisory firm.

"This loan is comprised of $8.3 million of initial funding that will be used to finance the acquisition of the property and $2.2 million in a future funding commitment that will be used for capital improvements to renovate the property," explained RJ Guttroff, Managing Director at Hunt Mortgage Group.

"The borrowers are part of a privately held real estate company dedicated to the acquisition and management of apartment properties throughout the Southeast, Mid‐Atlantic and South‐Central region of the United States," added Guttroff. "They are also repeat Hunt Mortgage Group customers."

Planned interior improvements include granite countertops, stainless steel appliance upgrades, painting, tile backsplashes in kitchens, cabinet replacements as needed, installing washer/dryer connections, carpet and vinyl plank flooring upgrades, and installation of modern lighting and bathroom fixtures. Exterior upgrades include repainting the exteriors, asphalt repairs and restriping the parking lot, converting the leasing office to a fitness center, building a larger leasing office, interior corridor and common area renovations, landscaping improvements, roof repairs, replacement of all windows and patio doors, pool/amenity improvements, and signage upgrades.

"We were pleased to deliver this loan to a quality local borrower. Atlanta continues to be a strong performer in commercial real estate and the local housing market is vastly undersupplied," concluded Guttroff.

