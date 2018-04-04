Hunt Mortgage Group Finances the Acquisition of a Multifamily Property Located in Newport News, Virginia

The borrower is Lee's Landing DNB LLC, a single-purpose Virginia limited liability company. The loan has a 12-year term, five years interest-only followed by a 30-year amortization period, and an 11.5-year yield maintenance period.

"The borrower is a repeat Hunt Mortgage Group and Fannie Mae sponsor, having most recently purchased the Trellis at Lee's Mill multifamily property that is located just over two miles south of Lee's Landing," commented Steven Cox, Managing Director at Hunt Mortgage Group. "The borrower plans to make improvements to qualify for the Fannie Mae Green rewards program, including installing new low-flow toilets, new sink/shower aerators, and new LED lighting."

Property amenities include a playground, swimming pool and an office. Newport News is located in the Norfolk/Hampton Roads MSA.

"The borrower currently owns and operates twenty-five multifamily properties located throughout North Carolina, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia and New Jersey," added Cox. "We have financed nine multifamily apartment communities with this sponsor and they have a solid a history of success. We were happy to deliver on this loan for a quality sponsor."

