Hunt Mortgage Group Finances the Acquisition of Two Multifamily Properties in North Carolina and Virginia for the Same Sponsor

Fiddler's Creek Apartments. Hunt Mortgage Group provided a $4.8 million Fannie Mae Conventional Multifamily loan to enable to acquisition of Fiddler's Creek Apartments. Located at 2180 Fiddlers Court in Winston-Salem, North Carolina , the property is a 160-unit garden-style apartment community that is comprised of 13 buildings.



The loan term is seven-years. The previous owner made substantial capital improvements to the property over the past three years, investing more than $300,000 . Upgrades implemented include new unit carpeting/vinyl flooring, seal coating/restriping of the parking lot and exterior painting. Post-closing, the borrower plans to spend an additional $150,000 , most of which will be dedicated to "green" improvements. The property offers 263 on-site parking spaces, a pool, two BBQ areas, a playground, a tennis court, and common area laundry facility.





The sponsor plans on investing approximately $270,000 in interior renovations upon acquisition. Complex amenities include a swimming pool, sun deck, playground, and fitness center. The property also offers 320 parking spaces.

"The borrowers are well-established commercial real estate and multifamily investors," noted Steven Cox, Managing Director at Hunt Mortgage Group. "All of these properties are performing well and will continue to be improved. We were pleased to deliver on these loans."

Hunt Mortgage Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hunt Companies, Inc., is a leader in financing commercial real estate throughout the United States. The Company finances all types of commercial real estate: multifamily properties (including small balance), affordable housing, office, retail, manufactured housing, healthcare/senior living, industrial, and self-storage facilities. It offers Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, HUD/FHA in addition to its own Proprietary loan products. Since inception, the Company has structured more than $21 billion of loans and today maintains a servicing portfolio of more than $13.4 billion. Headquartered in New York City, Hunt Mortgage Group has 222 professionals in 24 locations throughout the United States. To learn more, visit www.huntmortgagegroup.com.

